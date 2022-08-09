How the ‘Why not both?’ meme explains everything from kids’ career choices to the return to work

But, as the internet meme goes, why not both? Mark Rober, a mechanical engineer and a former NASA employee who worked on the Mars Curiosity project, has amassed 22 million YouTube followers for his clever and engaging science projects, exploding that false binary. Rober “is demonstrating on a consistent basis, through various media, how to connect with young people and inspire them not just to learn, but act,” editorial director Jill Bernstein wrote in her initial pitch for what became this issue’s exuberant, must-read profile of him, also citing his recent crowdfunding drives for environmental causes, each of which raised tens of millions of dollars in a matter of days. If that endorsement isn’t enough, when I told my not easily impressed 11-year-old that we were writing about Rober, she replied, “He’s cool.” (She spends a lot of time on YouTube.)

Those threads of learning and action are woven throughout our annual list of the Most Creative People in Business. Kyla Scanlon is another digital content creator who uses her various platforms—TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Substack, and a podcast—to demystify the often alienating world of finance so that more people feel empowered to participate in it. Crystal Díaz is building what at first looks like a grocery-delivery app for Puerto Rico, but PRoduce is actually an education platform—steering chefs toward what to use and consumers toward what’s freshest to buy in order to make the island, which currently imports 85% of its food, more self-reliant. Bilal Baig‘s critically acclaimed series Sort Of depicts a gender-fluid person as a caregiver and a role model, which shouldn’t be daring and yet is in today’s political climate. Baig’s character, Sabi, teaches viewers how to give people “the space to be exactly who they are,” as Baig tells us.

That lesson can be a hard one to learn in life, and business leaders are struggling with it, too. My colleagues and I hear frequently from executives who are worried about how they’ll forge a culture of innovation at a moment when some workers, particularly younger ones, value the flexibility of working from wherever they wish over whatever the office environment has to offer.