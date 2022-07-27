Nevermind ESG ratings: How driving sustainability performance excellence strengthens the bottom line

advertisement

More importantly, beyond accommodating regulator and investor expectations, business leaders equipped with better insights into their own sustainability risks and the effectiveness of their management of them may be better able to drive cost savings, operational resilience, and risk-mitigation outcomes that otherwise would likely be unattainable. To capture these advantages, executives can start by focusing on their unique portfolio of ESG risks and begin implementing a subsequent ESG risk-management strategy. While the materiality-determination matrices of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and other third-party standard-setters are helpful, I believe this is best started with a stakeholder-influenced materiality assessment. Companies can use the input from this assessment to create a shortlist of their financially relevant sustainability risks. Once consensus ESG risk-management goals are set and corresponding KPIs are determined and assigned, executives should adopt an ESG data management and reporting platform. With this cloud-supported system in place, companies can not only better measure, manage, and report their ESG risks, but also gain a better understanding of their ESG impacts—information that can help pique the interest of investors.

To illustrate how these processes can strengthen a company’s bottom line and, in turn, help extrapolate ESG impacts, let’s imagine a California-based consumer-packaged-goods producer and distributor. Imagine a scenario where the company’s “E” risks (and impacts) are the priority issues for the company’s stakeholders. The clearest “E” issue, presumably, is the company’s operational greenhouse gas emissions, an objective sustainability metric that’s long been the primary focus of investors, regulators, and the public. ESG investors, evidently motivated by a desire to decarbonize their portfolios, would presumably want our California CPG firm to reduce by a certain percentage its greatest source of emissions. In our protagonist’s case, it’s not unreasonable to assume that their initial focus would need to be on the most significant sources of emissions that it directly owns or controls (i.e., Scope 1 and Scope 2), such as its energy-intensive manufacturing and warehouse facilities. To reduce operational emissions attributable to these facilities, executives may elect to install onsite renewable-power-generation systems, or they may decide to procure a renewable-power purchase agreement.

Our California CPG firm’s B2B customers, seeking to manage their value chain emissions (i.e., Scope 3), will expect the same as our firm’s investors—for the company’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions to be reined in. And the CPG firm’s employees, who live and work in a state where physical climate risks are increasingly apparent, likely will want the same as the company’s customers and investors. Stakeholder priorities for our consumer-packaged-goods producer are clear—and clearly aligned. Reducing emissions in line with these consensus stakeholder expectations, then, can help the bottom line in three ways. First, there are the transition risks associated with unabated GHG emissions, especially in a climate-hawk state like California. Second, there is the demonstrated lifecycle cost-savings impact of substituting renewable power for thermal power. And third, there is the maintenance of healthy, mission-critical stakeholder relationships. Companies want investors who won’t divest, customers who won’t substitute, and employees who won’t resign. With an ESG data management and reporting system, companies can automatically translate their climate risk mitigation outcomes into actionable reports. Reduced monthly power consumption can be translated into, for instance, avoided emissions using publicly available conversion calculators. And companies can continuously monitor whether these emissions-reduction efforts are satisfying stakeholders’ goals. Finally, they can seamlessly report the outcomes of their emissions reduction efforts to their stakeholders. The end result: informed investors, customers, and employees, and a company that is efficiently and transparently addressing its ESG goals.

R. Mukund is the CEO of Benchmark Digital Partners