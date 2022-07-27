Spoiled for choice: Four tips for building the perfect tech stack

From collaboration tools to authentication apps, it’s not unusual to bounce back and forth between dozens of programs all day long. If you’re feeling scatterbrained and unproductive at work, you’re not alone.

According to a recent survey by Productiv, the average business has an app portfolio comprised of over 200 tools, with a spread of roughly 40-60 per department. You read that right: 200. Or more. Not surprisingly, that same study revealed numerous redundancies in app capability across several key business categories, with reduced productivity as a result, and low engagement overall at 45% of the total portfolio. This trend of aggressive app adoption with poor strategic oversight has been aptly dubbed “SaaS sprawl.” It shows no signs of slowing down as more businesses prioritize building out their tech stacks in response to the surge in hybrid and remote working. The problem is, with app counts in the hundreds, that’s not “stacking”—it’s hoarding. I believe building a best-in-class technology stack requires careful consideration and selection of best-in-class vendors that specialize in one (or at most a few) key areas of your business. As someone who’s spent a majority of their career starting and growing SaaS companies, here are four things to keep top of mind when selecting technology vendors:

1. ONE TOOL TO RULE THEM ALL? PROBABLY NOT The stats don’t lie: Odds are, you’ve got more tools than you need on your books, but at the same time, your goal shouldn’t be to whittle this number down to one. Your approach to optimizing your tech stack should feel more like Goldilocks than Lord of the Rings: not too few, not too many. Just right. Centralization is a natural strategy to eliminate SaaS sprawl when you’ve got too many tools, low utilization, and duplicate functionality—but only to a certain extent. In this case, the antithesis of sprawl would look a lot like the proverbial “walled garden,” and while it might sound good on paper (or in the business case), you should avoid this. Software applications that market themselves as a panacea for all corporate ills is suspect because it’s rare that that’s actually the case. What this looks like in reality is software that doesn’t “play nice” with other tools, meaning you’re sacrificing seamlessness and transparency.

2. PRIORITIZE SPECIALIZATION OVER GENERALIZATION With so many options out there, finding the perfect mix of “just right” isn’t only hard—it can feel impossible. A good rule of thumb is to choose vendors that specialize in their functionality and are tailored to your industry. Think about it this way: if a tool works for a hospital, and a bank, and a graphic designer, that’s probably a red flag that it’s going to be lacking in some way. The more niche your role or industry, the more you’ll want to ensure that the solutions you’re choosing are a custom fit—particularly for workflow optimization tools. Choose providers that specialize in key functional focus areas over those that are “one size fits all.” 3. BEWARE THE “FRANKENSTACK”

Choosing the right technologies is important, but if you have to be a mad scientist to get your stack to come alive, there’s a problem. The Frankenstack is what happens when the apps you have don’t talk to each other or work well with one another—and it can happen to anyone if you’re not careful. In addition to being a monstrosity to manage, it also means that your employees are left to patch together and work around the gaps in your flow. The solution? Prioritize connectivity when choosing your vendors. This goes beyond APIs and plug-ins. Most of us have had the experience where this “pseudo-connectivity” is anything but. Then, you have to go to a third party to find a plug-in for your plug-in. And we’re back to the Frankenstack. Prioritizing connectivity is about selecting a handful of best-in-class technology providers and making sure each addition enhances what you’ve already got going on. The bottom line? The technologies you choose should work better together. 4. DON’T FORGET ABOUT DATA

If the apps you have don’t connect to each other, I can guarantee you that you’re missing out on a glut of good data for your business. SaaS sprawl notwithstanding, the average business overlooks about 80% of its data. Here’s why that matters: take the commercial real estate industry as an example. Each time a deal is sized or underwritten there’s a lot of data that goes into making these decisions. Most lenders end up with a slew of third-party data subscriptions to help build out their property and borrower valuations. Having access to a healthy variety of external data is essential to doing this well, but if it’s disconnected and you’re ignoring your own internal data, you’ve got a massive untapped source that could seriously improve your accuracy. At Blooma, we put this into practice by A) focusing on solving a fundamental pain point in the underwriting process in a platform that B) connects directly to other major applications already in use. The end result is a seamless workflow and an interface that puts data in front of the user in a meaningful way (rather than forcing them to hunt for it in disparate places). At the end of the day, data is information, and once you tap into it and make it actionable, the possibilities are limitless. Over the next several years, the pickings will be ripe when it comes to choosing technology vendors. This landscape will get increasingly competitive, but I say from experience that the providers that do it best specialize in a few key areas and know the value of true connectivity. Choosing applications that work symbiotically with one another means that you can create a solution that’s uniquely customizable to your business needs—one that’s extensible to add to what you need now, and flexible enough to grow with you so you’re not having to overhaul your systems every few years.

Tal is co-founder & COO at Blooma, a data-driven software solution for the commercial real estate industry. Connect with Tal on LinkedIn.