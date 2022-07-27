You are your best advocate

Who is the one person who truly believes in you, understands your values and goals, and can speak endlessly about your accountability, dedication, and work ethic? It’s…you!

To make it as an entrepreneur or business leader, you have to be comfortable advocating for yourself. Though it’s a skill that comes more naturally to some than to others, it can be improved significantly with a little practice. Becoming a self-advocate is of particular importance when it comes to negotiating. Effective negotiators understand how to advocate for themselves without coming off as pushy or aggressive. On the other hand, ineffective negotiators are often too scared to advocate for themselves or too brash in doing so. Here are a few best practices for becoming your own advocate in a way that’s assertive, humble, and effective. PREPARE, THEN PREPARE SOME MORE

Preparation is a critical first step to every successful negotiation, yet many people neglect it. Start by gathering as much solid, reliable information as possible about the party or parties with whom you’ll be negotiating. The more you know going into a negotiation, the more confident you will feel when advocating for yourself. Dedicate plenty of time to understanding your value proposition and relative bargaining position. A simple way to grow your understanding is to ask yourself two questions: What do you have to offer that others don’t? And what will your counterpart miss out on by not agreeing to your terms? Finally, prepare multiple ideas and options instead of fixating on a single solution. It’s far more effective to approach negotiations from the other party’s perspective and what matters to them. How many solutions can you think of that will satisfy both of you? Keep in mind, negotiations often require some creativity!

SHOOT FOR THE MOON (IF YOU MISS, AT LEAST YOU’LL LAND AMONG THE STARS) It may be a bit cliché, but this classic proverb illustrates an important point about self-advocacy in negotiation: always aim high. Too many people are afraid to ask for what they really want out of fear of being denied, yet denial is an inherent possibility in every negotiation. You might receive a rejection even if you don’t ask for what you really want. It’s easy to fixate on what you’re lacking in bargaining power without recognizing the true value of your position. Focus on your strengths rather than your weaknesses, as fixating on these can damage your confidence and lead you to undervalue yourself in the negotiation process. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be aware of any weaknesses or areas for improvement, but rather you shouldn’t waste too much time or energy worrying about them.

To put it plain and simple, don’t ask for anything less than what you actually want. Negotiations almost always require concession from both parties, so you’re much better off going in with a strong ask. Shoot for the moon, but be prepared to leave some room for negotiation. FOCUS ON ENGAGEMENT RATHER THAN WINNING Negotiations aren’t a game of chess. When we enter into negotiations with the goal of winning, we often lose sight of the other person’s perspective, which does nothing to help your negotiation strategy. It can also make your nerves soar to approach negotiations hyper-competitively.

It’s much more effective to approach negotiations from an engagement standpoint—that is, with the goal of having an engaging, collaborative conversation about solving the problem together. Instead of viewing a negotiation as you versus them, view it as you and the other person versus the problem. This is a subtle, yet important distinction that will get you farther in the negotiation process. To create engagement, ask lots of questions to discover what’s most important to the other person, but be assertive in communicating to them what’s most important to you, too. A thorough understanding of both parties’ wants and needs will enable you to reach a mutually beneficial solution faster. Nobody becomes a fierce self-advocate overnight, but everyone has that ability somewhere within. With a little bit of guidance and a lot of real-world experience, you’ll be advocating for yourself like a boss in no time.

Ashley Sharp, Executive Director, Dwell with Dignity