Why product demos serve CEOs just as much, if not more, than sales teams

In the ever-evolving startup tech scene, news of disruptive innovations changing the way we will do XYZ forever is abundant.

advertisement

advertisement

Every now and then, new categories also seem to spring out of nowhere and quickly take over headlines for pioneering new frontiers. In some cases, as seen with the Metaverse, reactions are mixed, and interest comes in waves. Interestingly enough, between 2020 and 2022, an entirely new landscape has emerged—actually branching out of sales tech—and sales teams are all over it: enhanced product demos. What many don’t realize is that this technology isn’t just made to serve sales teams—it can also directly support CEOs. THE PRODUCT-DEMO EXPERIENCE HAS BEEN FULL OF HOLES

advertisement

It’s not for nothing that the new category of enhanced product demos has remained a hot topic for so long. I believe sales teams have simply had enough of the internal and external complications associated with product demos. And it’s likely that the changing attitudes and expectations stemming from the pandemic have also played a role in sales teams collectively deciding to be done with traditional approaches. I believe almost everything about the product-demo experience is full of holes. The creation of each experience, assuming it’s done with extreme care, heavily relies on the assistance of multiple departments, from R&D to Product to MarComms. These teams already have a lot on their plates as-is, so product-demo requests feel comparatively trivial. As a result, sales teams fight a series of uphill battles when they receive minimal attention and support from colleagues to build the needed digital assets.

advertisement

Sales teams typically end up showing the same boring, generic experience to different prospects with different use cases. And it’s often a lackluster experience for each target, to say the least. But is a proper demo only meant to serve the sales team, or could it be seen as a strategic asset to support the CEO’s vision as well? I believe product demos absolutely can and should be used by CEOs for strategic purposes. THE CEO CONNECTION TO THE PRODUCT-DEMO EXPERIENCE

advertisement

Let’s quickly go over some notable (and memorable) instances of CEOs very publicly losing the battle with product demos. For example, in April 1995, when Bill Gates tried to demonstrate Windows 98 on prime-time television, something broke and the attendees and viewers were treated to the infamous blue screen of death. In 2010, the late Steve Jobs experienced his own “fail” while trying to demo the iPhone 4 due to the Wi-Fi connection in the event center. Fast forward to 2019, with Elon Musk and the bulletproof glass on the Cybertruck—that literally broke as well. The list of demo-disappointed CEOs goes on and on.

advertisement

But demos shouldn’t only matter to CEOs when it comes time to launch a new product or service. If anything, demos should always be held in high regard. It’s important to remember that when a company is in its early days, the founding team would normally demo their initial product to investors, or friends and close contacts with capital. The ability to properly showcase future abilities could be the life or death of raising seed. Then, as the company grows, founders/CEOs tend to delegate all product demo-related responsibilities to their sales leaders. While it does free them of a cumbersome task, it doesn’t change the fact that the product demo is intended to serve the company’s strategy on a silver platter.

advertisement

CEOs must not lose sight of the significance of product demos. For instance, in the case of product-led-growth companies, the demos should be embedded in the company’s online assets and across the sales funnel, with as few touch points as possible with sales reps. If executive team members plan to hop on calls with prospects, even after their company has raised $100 million, that one demo would be their main arsenal in the call. If the CEO is speaking at conferences and events, showcasing the product in front of hundreds of people—that demo absolutely must run flawlessly in order to properly execute the vision (and save face). Members of upper management that want to blow competitors away should be amazing at storytelling—every time they show their actual product, a story is being told to someone. If that story is interrupted due to faulty elements within the demo itself, it just butchers the moment and makes it that much more difficult to move prospects to the next part of the funnel.

advertisement

WE ARE ON THE CUSP OF CHANGE Sales reps should be aligned with their management’s vision and key messages when they show a demo of a product. In the traditional sense, this task is easier said than done. However, we as a collective are fortunate to live in a time and place where we are in midst of real changes in the way products and platforms are aiming to fill the gaps throughout the product-demo process. CEOs and other executive team members are increasingly getting (back) on board the product-demo train. I’ve recently spoken to the CEO of a $4 billion startup that handles demos on his own. I’ve also seen hundreds of CMOs and VPs of sales who claim that personalized demos are on their wishlists for 2022.

advertisement

I believe the future is looking bright for the product-demo experience vertical, and it will certainly remain a hot topic for a much longer time going forward. CEO at Walnut and “Tech Marketer to Watch” by Forbes. Startup mentor in the world’s top accelerators.