Want a better business climate? Start with air conditioning

We are past the moment when climate change was a looming future problem; we are already living with the consequences in the form of weather events and natural disasters. The most innovative companies in the world are putting their minds and resources to work on climate change initiatives. The future of our planet depends on making these changes. At the same time, market demands are opening up and we need scalable businesses that can address these new challenges while improving people’s lives.
AIR CONDITIONING SAVES LIVES
As I write this, two-thirds of the U.S. is under an extreme heat warning. In the U.S., more than 600 people a year die from heat-related deaths. It used to be far worse. Air conditioning was invented in the middle of the 20th century. Before that, people regularly died from heatwaves. In fact, AC has reduced the number of heat-related deaths by a whopping 80%. In June, 2,000 cattle died in Kansas due to a heat wave. Beyond the tragic end of these poor animals, it represented a huge blow to the livelihood of the ranchers who were raising them.
Air conditioning is an economic driver. A study from 2002-2009 estimated the costs from heat-related injuries and deaths totaled over $5.3 billion. Inversely, air conditioning has been shown to improve learning in children and increase overall productivity. Air conditioning was credited by Lee Kuan Yew as the key to Singapore’s success, calling it “one of the signal inventions of history,” enabling people in the tropics to work through the hottest hours of the day. Imagine living in Phoenix, where the average temperature (not even the peak!) in July is 106 degrees Fahrenheit.
In short, in an ever-warming world, air conditioning is no longer a luxury, it’s a lifesaving necessity, and by 2050, we’ll need 250% more air conditioners than we do today.
YOUR THERMOSTAT MATTERS MORE THAN YOUR CAR
It makes sense we’d be focused on electric cars in an era of record-setting gas prices. But cars are not the biggest polluters in our day-to-day lives. The heating and cooling systems that allow us to live comfortably come at a price. Combined, they far outweigh the transportation sector in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. Air conditioners contain refrigerants that are exponentially more warming to the atmosphere than CO2. The natural gas we use in our stoves, our water heaters, and our space heaters leaks into the atmosphere. Unburned methane is much worse for global warming than the byproducts of methane combustion.
I believe the path to decarbonization while living better lives is full electrification. Switching home heating appliances—stoves, water heaters, and space heaters—to electric devices like heat pumps and induction stoves can help. Many governments are leading the way by banning natural gas altogether. While a new Tesla may be sexy, I don’t think we can stop there—we also need to fully electrify our buildings.
INDUSTRY GRIDLOCK IS RIPE FOR DISRUPTION
The existing HVAC industry is primarily driven by a handful of powerful companies with few motivations to change. While European manufacturers are switching to far more climate-friendly refrigerants, U.S. standards have been slow to change. In fact, investigative reports suggest that standards are often created to protect existing chemical industries instead of the planet.
HOW LEADERS CAN TAKE ACTION
Carbon reduction is good business. We’ve already discussed the demand for better AC. If you’re a founder looking at the next industry to tackle, consider the fact that venture capitalists are on track to sink $6.4 trillion into climate tech by 2023. These funds can help you enter into a field buoyed by the fact that leaders in the U.S. and Europe have publicly pledged to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
You don’t have to be a thermal scientist to tackle the AC challenge. Software is needed to run systems more efficiently, and better insulation can reduce the need for toxic refrigerants to cool homes and buildings. Startups focusing on better refrigerants and more efficient circulation systems can help drive the next generation of cool buildings.
In the long-term, I believe creating a better environment in which to live is the best way to create the best environment for doing business. If even a portion of our businesses are dedicated to reducing carbon in our own operations, we are contributing to this change.
Vince Romanin is the CEO of Gradient Comfort, maker of a modern and energy-efficient window AC that cools, heats, and never blocks the view.