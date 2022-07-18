Crypto prices and stocks are rallying again, but don’t count the bear market out yet

In the aftermath of two dramatic crashes that likely kicked off crypto winter, coin prices and stocks rallied once again this weekend, boosting the market significantly for the first time since its great downturn.

So why the rally? And how long can it last?

The most likely catalyst seems to be news that Ethereum blockchain developers have settled on a date for a forthcoming and long-awaited technology update called the “Merge,” in which the blockchain will migrate to a more carbon-friendly system that could allow it to scale up much more sustainably. As Ethereum is the blockchain that hosts the lion’s share of Web3’s infrastructure—including NFTs, gaming, and smart contracts, as well as the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency token by market capitalization—the success or failure of the Merge could be a watershed moment for the industry as a whole.

Investors have taken the news of a target date for the Merge—for which preparations began back in December 2020, but which was then perpetually delayed for years—with some euphoria, as many claim to be bullish on the blockchain update. According to a July 14 tweet from an Ethereum developer, the team is aiming to launch the new and improved Ethereum on September 19.