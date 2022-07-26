3 easy steps to hosting your first webinar

If you’re a digital marketer—rookie, novice, pro, or anywhere in between—you’ll find no shortage of online webinars enticing you to sign up for their tips and secrets. Promises of ‘quick business growth,’ ‘agency hacking,’ and ‘how to hit your first $10k month’ are common hooks because they know exactly what their target market is after.

But why webinars in the first place? Wouldn’t it be easier to create a highly valued piece of content like a how-to guide or a template? Perhaps. But research shows that webinars are the way to go if you want to engage with your audience and get the most bang for your buck. For one, webinars allow your audience to see you face-to-face. They can hear the confidence in your voice, see how you conduct yourself, and join in on the conversation. Secondly, the goal of any webinar should be to sell your product or service—either overtly or inadvertently. Even without giving away your product or service, using a storytelling approach and giving straightforward advice can do wonders for your conversion rate. So what are some good examples of webinar topics? That all depends on your goal! The possibilities are endless, but to get your ideas flowing, consider a how to-, productivity-, mental health-, or even a networking-themed webinar.

Regardless of your chosen webinar topic, here are three steps to follow when putting together your first webinar. This easy framework allows your prospects to connect with you while you offer actionable tips and tricks to overcome challenges in their industry. It can be broken down into three days or three hours, depending on your depth and speed. DAY 1: WHAT’S YOUR PERSONAL STORY? Why YOU

A great way to kick off your webinar is to introduce your personal story. Consider templates like the Hero’s Journey to share how you have overcome roadblocks to get to where you are today. Don’t be afraid to get personal; show your audience that you’re passionate about their industry. Don’t forget to point out exactly why these prospective clients should listen to you. What makes you the expert in their industry? Is it case studies, a passion, or a skill set you possess? Tell them. What’s holding (the target market) back from growing?

It’s time to refocus the discussion back to your audience. Have ready to go at least three core problems based on the industry landscape. But go deeper than: ‘It’s hard to grow a customer base.’ What’s holding your audience back, specifically? What have they tried and failed to do time and time again? And what’s the secret to making it work? Consider including a poll in your webinar to increase engagement and collect information on your audience’s pain points. DAY 2: HOW TO FIX THE CHALLENGES ADDRESSED Prospecting

The number one problem all business owners face? Getting more customers in the door. Find your platform—be it cold email, LinkedIn, Facebook groups, or something else—and teach your audience how they can capture attention, start a conversation, and convert more of their ideal clients. Automation The second most common issue business owners face is not having enough time. Show your prospects they can leverage their time more efficiently by automating some of their prospecting techniques and even outsourcing tasks that don’t need their own, personal touch. Try to incorporate tasks that are industry-specific.

Hook and Sinker Here is where you’re going to begin to sell your offering. How can you incorporate the insider tips you just shared into the services you’re ultimately offering? Make the connection stick by explaining how you—or better yet, a client of yours—used this strategy to increase profits. DAY 3: ADVANCED OUTCOMES

Getting to (X) dollar amount By the time you wrap things up, your audience should have a clear understanding of how they can efficiently leverage your techniques to quickly get more clients. By putting a specific number on your services, your clients will gain clarity about the ROI of purchasing from you. Drop your offer (% discount for acting now)

By now, you’ve explained why you’re the pro, and you’ve freely given away proven techniques. It’s now time to ask for the sale. If done right, your offer will be a no-brainer for your webinar attendees—especially when they’re further incentivized by a discount code given only to webinar attendees who act fast. Webinars are great opportunities to showcase your skills and personality, and to connect with your audience on a whole new level. Make it about value, and no matter how many sign-ups you get, the long-term ROI will appear. Solomon is a sales and marketing guru who has built a number of successful companies over the last decade. Read more at Thimothy.com.