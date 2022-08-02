Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 6 standouts for women

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

These companies went above and beyond mere performative activism, aiming to achieve gender equity through a culture of innovation. Winner Adobe

San Jose, California One of the first to achieve global gender-pay parity, this computer software company is continuing to create opportunities for its female employees through its Adobe Leadership Circles program. Created in conjunction with Adobe’s Diversity Talent Acquisition team, the program assists workers on their career journeys through educational tools that encourage aligning personal goals with those of the organization. Finalists

Bobbie San Francisco, California The baby formula company—the only female-founded formula company in the U.S.—is expanding and modernizing early-childcare education for parents through a self-paced nutrition course offered on Instagram.

Boston Scientific Marlborough, Massachusetts Through its Creating Equal Opportunities for Growth initiative, the biomedical engineering firm has doubled the number of women serving on its executive committee and has won numerous awards, including being named a 2022 Catalyst Award Winner for “Workplaces that Work for Women.”

Instrument Portland, Oregon This digital agency is striving to maintain a healthy and inclusive workplace through addressing five categories of change: accountability, talent, education, belonging, and impact. By 2025, Instrument is aiming for 40% BIPOC employees and 55% female-identifying employees to comprise its global workforce.

Robin Games Venice, California A traditionally male-dominated industry, half of this woman-founded video game company’s employees identify as female.

SAXX Vancouver, Canada While only 150 employees comprise the underwear company, over 60% of SAXX workers identify as female, with the percentage increasing to 85% at the executive level—including a female CEO.