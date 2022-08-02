advertisement
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 5 consumer product standouts

Electronic Arts takes top category honors.

[Photo: tiridifilm/E+/Getty Images]
By Rebecca Barker1 minute Read

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

These consumer product companies earned strong marks from judges for Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022, cultivating opportunities for innovation at multiple employee levels throughout their operations.

Winner

Electronic Arts

Redwood City, California

The video game company expanded accessibility options for creators and users by making its code publicly accessible, lowering costs for all. Electronic Arts also created the “Ping System,” for individuals who may need a nonverbal communication option to play video games. 

Finalists

Fender 

Los Angeles, California

Through Fender’s Leadership Academy, employees at the musical instrument manufacturing company can hone their leadership and problem-solving skills. 

Linktree

Melbourne, Australia

Linktree recently implemented its Total Rewards Program, offering employees $4,200 annually to spend on wellness, growth, lifestyle, and impact. The initiative has increased productivity both inside and out of the office. 

Pharmavite

West Hills, California

Operating under a “kaizen” or “change for the better” mentality, the dietary-supplements company offers employees career development programs, onboarding experiences, and startup and design events.

Spin Master

Toronto, Canada

The children’s entertainment company continues to expand its Toy Invention Program, connecting innovators and developers around the globe to explore the intricacies of concept creation, marketing, and toy prototype testing.

