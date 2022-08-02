Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 5 consumer product standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

advertisement

advertisement

These consumer product companies earned strong marks from judges for Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022, cultivating opportunities for innovation at multiple employee levels throughout their operations. Winner Electronic Arts

advertisement

Redwood City, California The video game company expanded accessibility options for creators and users by making its code publicly accessible, lowering costs for all. Electronic Arts also created the “Ping System,” for individuals who may need a nonverbal communication option to play video games. Finalists

advertisement

Fender Los Angeles, California Through Fender’s Leadership Academy, employees at the musical instrument manufacturing company can hone their leadership and problem-solving skills.

advertisement

Linktree Melbourne, Australia Linktree recently implemented its Total Rewards Program, offering employees $4,200 annually to spend on wellness, growth, lifestyle, and impact. The initiative has increased productivity both inside and out of the office.

advertisement

Pharmavite West Hills, California Operating under a “kaizen” or “change for the better” mentality, the dietary-supplements company offers employees career development programs, onboarding experiences, and startup and design events.

advertisement

Spin Master Toronto, Canada The children’s entertainment company continues to expand its Toy Invention Program, connecting innovators and developers around the globe to explore the intricacies of concept creation, marketing, and toy prototype testing.