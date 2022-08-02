advertisement
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 6 enterprise category standouts

Software company Demandbase takes top category honors.

[Photo: Charles Forerunner/Unsplash]
By Rebecca Barker1 minute Read

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

Whether through company-wide festivals or educational stipends, these companies invest in internal innovation while producing products and services that can power creativity across customer enterprises as well.  

Winner: 

Demandbase

San Francisco, California

The marketing software company invests about 20% of annual revenue back into research and development and has introduced a level of personalization to its core products that greatly enhance the ability of customers to improve collaboration among their own internal teams.  

Finalists:

Arist

San Francisco, California

The education company creates bite-size career surveys, but encouragement of learning isn’t limited to its clientele: Employees are offered $50 a month to use on anything that may strengthen their own education journeys.

Ascendum Solutions 

Cincinnati, Ohio

The IT firm’s “Freedom to Innovate” program resulted in the creation of PayTile, a simple way to conduct financial transactions that the company markets as “Airdrop for money.”

MainStreet

San Jose, California

A startup formed to assist small businesses, MainStreet’s once internal “MainStreet Procurement” tool is now offered publicly to help small businesses discover where they can cut back on wasteful spending. 

Supply Wisdom

New York, New York

The risk intelligence agency joined with other sector leaders in founding the “Risk Board,” which has allowed for a cross-industry exchange of risk assessment information, benefiting multiple business spaces. 

Workiva

Ames, Iowa

In 2021, the global software-as-a-service company expanded its annual company-wide innovation event from one week to two, collaborating on more than 50 new ideas.

