Beautycounter founder Gregg Renfrew on how business can advocate for real change

Just a few days ago, the personal care industry—one that has been significantly under-regulated for nearly a century, undermining the ability for consumers to make the best possible choices for their families—saw a big step in the right direction. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions voted on legislation that would comprehensively update the FDA’s regulation of cosmetic and personal care products for the first time since 1938. It’s been 84 years since the U.S. passed a major federal law governing the cosmetics industry. The European Union has banned or restricted 1,400 ingredients from personal care products, and the U.S. has only banned or restricted 30. This isn’t good enough. We need to ensure the products we put on our bodies are both safe and effective.

I have been vocal about updates I think are needed to this latest legislation to ensure true consumer safety, including banning the use of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are a class of fluorinated compounds often used in the beauty industry to create products like long-lasting lipstick and waterproof mascara. PFAS are “forever chemicals,” meaning they don’t break down easily and pose a potential risk to the health of people and the planet. But advocacy is about progress rather than perfection, and I hope that my company’s advocacy can serve as proof that commerce can be an engine for change. In less than a decade, our work has helped to pass 10 pieces of industry-elevating legislation in the U.S. and Canada to put safer products into the hands of everyone. This legislation has played a critical role in eliminating ingredients known to cause health problems from personal care products by calling for specific action, such as closing the “fragrance loophole” in California that allowed chemicals to hide under the word “fragrance” on product labels. Advocacy programs can make a difference to the bottom line. Today, 82% of consumers say the brands they buy from stand for a larger mission. Here are some takeaways for business leaders that I learned from a decade of advocacy at Beautycounter:

Understand the end goal

Before you engage in advocacy efforts, you have to believe that your work is a critical component of achieving the mission of your business. Successful advocacy efforts should be good for your bottom line and will more effectively engage your team and community as you advance your goals. Patagonia, for example–a Certified B Corp–has always focused on improving the health of our planet, and their approach to advocacy has had a ripple effect across national environmental protection concerns. In 2017, the company joined a coalition of Native American and grassroots groups to challenge the legality of a move that slashed millions of acres for national monuments, and while the company’s outspoken advocacy could stoke concerns about business results, Patagonia’s annual revenue has nearly quadrupled over the past decade. By focusing on a long-term goal and how your efforts will support your consumer, you can ensure your corporate advocacy program is built to last.

Engage your community Collective action involving your consumers can result in powerful change and lasting brand loyalty. When brands act on their values, consumers will care about your mission as much as they care about your products. By harnessing the support of passionate consumers who have a vested interest in your mission, it’s possible to affect change at the local, regional, and even national levels. For example, Seventh Generation builds grassroots movements by encouraging specific action, whether encouraging consumers to call their elected officials or to sign petitions to stop projects that harm the environment, or by advocating for the passage of bills like California’s Cleaning Product Right to Know Act. Their more recent work has focused on getting their consumers to vote for climate-conscious candidates. They know that their consumer base is passionate about climate-related issues, so they direct that passion toward specific actions that can yield tangible results. Truly invest in advocacy Legislative processes can be confusing and riddled with red tape. Understanding them requires specific expertise, and dedicated time and resources. Invest in a team that can focus on your advocacy efforts: specialists who can track the progress of relevant bills, make suggestions for how to engage your communities in key districts, and identify the best channels for advancing your legislative priorities to the right decision-makers. Advocacy teams should work in close partnership with your social impact and executive teams, and KPIs should be built into your operating plan to ensure the work is adequately resourced and supported.

As we at Beautycounter celebrate an important milestone in our advocacy efforts, I ask other business leaders to join me in creating a better world that equally prioritizes people, the planet, and profit. Gregg Renfrew is the founder of skincare and cosmetics company Beautycounter. She is a member of the Fast Company Impact Council.