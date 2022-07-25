5 predictions for the future of chatbot marketing that will benefit brands

Marketing is always evolving. But the old methods of flooding your advertising out to your channels and hoping customers will interact is likely no longer working—especially in such a noisy world. Why constantly chase customers when you can meet them where they are?

Chatbot marketing enables brands to do just that: engage customers through personalized one-on-one interactions on the apps and platforms, like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, where they already spend the most time. Chatbots learn customer behavior and personalize interactions, which can help lead generation, brand awareness, and sales. With data privacy changes, businesses need to rely on the data they receive firsthand from customers, and chatbots enable data collection in a privacy-first way. I believe messaging-first, privacy-first, and customer-first chatbot marketing is the future of your marketing strategy. Here’s why you should pay attention. THE EVOLUTION OF CHATBOT MARKETING Chatbots have evolved quickly from a passive website addition to an active way of engaging customers. Part of that evolution is due to built-in natural language processing and AI capabilities, which allow chatbots to learn behavior patterns and customer preferences. This results in guided conversations and personalized offers, and lets chatbots keep up when customers go “off script.” AI-powered chatbots can also help brands identify customer intent, enabling the chatbot to respond instantly with relevant and helpful information. All of it helps create a positive, enjoyable experience for your customer.

USE CASES AND CHANNELS HAVE EVOLVED Chatbots have evolved from those clunky, awkward, and annoying customer-service bots on websites to highly interactive, media-rich experiences on messaging channels focused on marketing-use cases. Traditionally, chatbots have been confined to websites, passively waiting for your customers to arrive and engage with them. But customers aren’t actively going to websites. They’re spending over four hours a day on their mobile devices and 44% of that time is spent using social media or messaging apps. So, your marketing efforts should go where your customers are and proactively engage them in relevant use cases like guided shopping, personalized product recommendations, or even a conversation during a live shopping event. SEAMLESS CONNECTIONS TO SOCIAL, SEARCH, AND DISPLAY-AD PLATFORMS Another evolution is the movement of chatbots from your website to the channels where customers spend most of their time. Today, we’re seeing chatbots integrated into major marketing channels on search, social, and display-ad platforms. There’s also high demand for it, as we’re seeing platforms like Google and Meta invest in conversational channels based on the demand from users. The opportunities for brands is optimal as well, considering that 81% of consumers say social media helps them discover new products or services. WHAT’S THE FUTURE OF CHATBOT MARKETING? As chatbots become more efficient and relevant, they offer an impactful new channel for brands wanting to connect with customers. Here are my predictions for how the future of chatbot marketing will make those positive impacts.

1. Top Marketing Channel Soon, I believe messaging will become one of the top four marketing channels for customer acquisition and retention. This will be due to the increasing adoption of these channels by both consumers and brands because of the opportunities messaging offers. That includes one-to-one personalized conversations and being able to talk to brands as easily as chatting with friends. That also includes messaging’s privacy-first way of interacting, its ability to collect declared data, and its higher conversion rates. Adoption will also be fueled by dropping performance in tracking and digital ads on legacy digital channels as well. 2. Primary Way to Engage

Messaging via chatbots could also become the dominant way customers will choose to engage with brands online. In fact, our “State of Social Conversational Commerce” report found that the primary way customers want to engage with a brand is through messaging. This will be driven by consumer demand for convenience and the increase of entry points to chat from search, social, and display channels. 3. Omnichannel Messaging I believe omnichannel messaging capabilities will be a necessity for consumer brands that want to compete in crowded markets at international scale. The first movers in the chatbot space who develop brand-specific conversational AI will create competitive moats for themselves. And that differentiation will be self-perpetuating. First movers will offer better experiences that attract audiences, who will supply zero- and first-party data that will improve their conversational AI, which will attract a larger audience, and so on.

4. The Value of Audiences Will Grow I believe the value of directly reachable audiences on messaging channels will grow—especially as integrations into CRM, CDP, ad platforms, and more unify the customer journey. This increase in data will also allow brands to use both in-chat and off-chat triggers to send the right message to the right person at the right time. Platforms that build layers of intelligence between systems of records, like CRMs, and systems of engagement, like messaging channels, will add the most value. 5. Increased Revenue

I believe brands focused on proactively interacting with customers at all points of the journey, especially prepurchase, will increase their revenue. But brands that only use messaging channels for customer service will increase their costs. Building on top of a ticket or service will fundamentally limit the ability to monetize messaging as a channel. It will also create additional costs and complexity for service teams, rather than additional sales. However, in combining the two approaches, marketing chatbots can engage prospects and increase revenue while offering support when a live agent is needed. This can improve the overall experience and build brand loyalty. Always Be Evolving

Chatbot marketing is not only a unique and engaging way for customers to interact with the brands they love, but also find new brands that are differentiating themselves from their competitors. It also offers a way to collect data directly from your customers and offers the ability to increase revenue and value, all while serving customers at scale. Marketing is always evolving, so go meet your customers where they are. Max Koziolek is cofounder and CEO of Spectrm.