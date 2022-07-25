In praise of positivity: How human psychology can be used to successfully market hope over fear

Inspiring people to do what is best for themselves and the community is never easy. I wish it was. But human beings are messy and complex organisms. Unlike the computer-generated algorithms that pervade our lives, we are not made of programmable bits and bytes.

That’s why there have been so many attempts—and many failures—to encourage people to behave well. The billion-dollar anti-drug campaigns of “Just Say NO” and “This Is Your Brain on Drugs” of the 1980s are well-known failures. And it keeps happening. Recent efforts to get people vaccinated and wear masks have been less than an unqualified success. Most of those attempts used fear—if you use drugs, your brain will rot; if you don’t get jabbed, you will get sick and die—but their effectiveness has been questionable at best. On the other hand, according to psychology and neuroscience research thought leader Dr. Joel Weinberger, Ph.D, positive messages have been shown to convince people to avoid illicit drugs. Likewise, communicating that getting vaccinated and wearing masks shows that you care about your loved ones and others can help convince people to wear masks and roll up their sleeves.

MARKETING HOPE OVER FEAR At my company, we believe it is important to choose positivity, safety, and confidence over apprehension and danger. This is something we envisioned from inception at GeoSure. A data-driven startup that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, GeoSure generates real-time safety data for over 65,000 neighborhoods around the world. Safety scores—which cover eight categories, including measurements for women, LGBTQ people, and nighttime movements—could easily be marketed from a fear perspective. From the beginning, we wanted to flip the “model” upside down by choosing hope, not panic. Businesses can seek to empower people with accurate data that enables them, and the larger community, to make smarter decisions. GeoSure markets to large enterprises—and to federal, state, and local agencies, including tourist boards—based on the empowerment, self-assurance, and emotional and physical well-being our data provides. But the experience has been intentionally designed for the end user. That’s different too.

There is strong evolutionary science behind this approach; after all, if you are well-meaning but scientifically off-base, you likely will not succeed in your mission or as a company; you will go broke by doing the right thing. Human beings are information-processing organisms. Humans evolved with the ability to quickly identify and assess information that determines if they will survive or perish, whether it be the sound of a wooly mammoth or the odor of lethal mushrooms. We no longer live in a thrive-or-die environment, but our biological legacy still responds as though we do. THE POWER OF POSITIVITY

For those hard-wired reasons, you might wonder if you should deeply appeal to those fear instincts, to any clear and present risks to well-being. After all, there is a reason that the mantra of local news has long been, “If it bleeds, it leads.” Peril captures attention. But let’s go one step deeper. In treacherous situations—whether the threat in our immediate environment comes in the form of a pachyderm or as data from a digital platform—humans are programmed to react in one of three ways: fight, flight, or freeze. After all, as far as our brains are concerned, our survival is at risk. But if you want to know if it’s safe to travel to a local restaurant at 9 p.m. in a strange city, the three “Fs” aren’t going to help. What my company has learned can help is a reassuring, authoritative, confidence-building experience. This emotional context is just as aligned with our evolved brains as waving the flag of fear.

In fact, we are programmed to both avoid danger and seek opportunity. Opportunity is connected to pleasure; there are pleasure and reward centers in the brain. GeoSure reaches those with its message about the adventure that motivated a user to take this journey. Are they taking the trip to minimize danger? Or to maximize positive experiences while feeling empowered and safe? My company believes it is the latter. What’s more, GeoSure has found success in encouraging people to participate and contribute to community safety, as we’ve discovered people derive pleasure by pitching in to the common good.

In short, short-term marketing of fright can be replaced with the long-term promise of well-being. Fear is toxic, the anxiety it causes results in emotional and physiological damage, including the release of cortisol, which triggers inflammation. By contrast, positivity and confidence can generate what’s called “chronic positivity.” Are employees and customers not more composed, constructive, and better decision-makers when in a confident frame of mind than when disturbed and uneasy? The arc of positivity should extend to everyone in your network—for GeoSure, it extends to the companies that offer our platform to employees and customers of partners cities, local tourist boards, and, of course, end users. In some ways, this comes down to a cognitive bias known as the “availability heuristic”: whatever is familiar or comes easily to mind is assumed to be common or typical. So when you are bombarded with negative information about something, you may think of that thing as negative. If you are instead presented with positive information, you may think of that thing in a positive way. Which would you rather experience?

It’s that simple and profound. In the marketplace, GeoSure has proven that the psychological basis of hope versus disquiet, of confidence versus chaos, works. In a world where too many people are monetizing fear, know that human hard-wiring also responds to messages of agency, confidence, and trust. Choose positivity over negativity and you can find greater success than ever before. Michael Becker is the CEO of data science startup GeoSure, the leader in scaled, hyper-local safety data worldwide.