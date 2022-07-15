IRS refuses to fix controversial ‘math error’ notices that have baffled millions of taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declined to add critical information to its so-called math error notices that would make them easier to understand, despite the letters being called out by the Taxpayer Advocate Service as “vague and confusing,” a new report has revealed.

At the end of last year, the office of Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, recommended that the IRS make a number of clarifying changes to the error notices, which went out to more than 9 million taxpayers this past season. Specifically, as Collins pointed out, math error notices don’t always inform taxpayers of the specific math error in question, but rather provide them with a list of potential errors that might have led the IRS to make an adjustment to their tax returns.

These adjustments, by the way, can sometimes affect the size of a taxpayer’s refund or even lead to the taxpayer owing money, so it’s pretty important that people understand exactly which error they’re being accused of making.

What’s worse, taxpayers only have 60 days to dispute the adjustment before losing their right to do so in U.S. tax court. In addition to providing a specific reason for the math error, the Taxpayer Advocate Service also recommended that the IRS specify the exact timeframe for responding to the notice right up front in the first paragraph, and send the notice by certified or registered mail to ensure timely delivery.