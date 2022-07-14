From IPO to MIA: Why companies are getting cold feet instead of going public in 2022

It’s been a while since the market was so uninviting to companies waiting to go public. And the proof is evident: Almost 70 companies have withdrawn their IPO filings since the beginning of March, according to data from Stock Analysis. And on Wednesday, two more companies got cold feet—software firm Justworks and foot retailer Fresh Market both scuttled their IPO plans , according to CNBC.

Further data from FactSet shows that 1,073 companies went public in 2021, and only 92 did so during the first six months of 2022. If things were to continue at that pace, 2022 would see only 184 IPOs—a fall of almost 83% year-over-year. The number of global IPOs is down significantly this year, too. During the first half of the year, global IPO volumes were down 46% year-over-year, and proceeds were down 58%, per data from Ernst & Young.

The data from Stock Analysis shows that while there were only 42 withdrawn IPOs during 2021, there are already more than 100 so far in 2022. So while it’s not completely unusual for a company to withdraw its IPO filing, 2022 has seen more companies not following through on their stock listing plans. This is, in large part, due to worsening economic conditions, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and even the war in Ukraine, which has also led some companies to scrap their IPO plans, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year.

“Companies pursue IPO opportunities when the capital markets are more stable, predictable, and project upside. The current market is anything but that at the moment, and the market has no clear direction,” says Chuck Moritt, senior partner at consulting firm Mercer’s North America Multinational Client Group, the firm’s M&A arm.