Celsius bankruptcy: What’s happening with withdrawals as crypto lender seeks protection?

On June 12, crypto lending platform Celsius announced they were pausing the ability of customers to withdraw their funds due to “extreme market conditions.” Those market conditions, presumably, being the death spiral cryptocurrencies have been in for much of 2022.

The news sent a shockwave through crypto investors–particularly those who had their currencies locked up in the Celsius platform. That platform worked by allowing customers to park their crypto assets with Celsius, who would then in turn lend their customer’s coins out in return for a high-interest rate, which Celsius would share a portion of with the customer.

But things have gone from bad to worse in the past day for Celsius customers desperately wishing to get their assets back. Yesterday, Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here’s what that likely means for Celsius’ customers: