Public relations advertising: Leveraging big data for big insights

At first glance, data and public relations might not seem like a natural match. After all, PR is more about soft skills than hard and fast numbers. But data can be the key to more successful campaigns and better-targeted media outreach—that is, if you know how to use it.

Here are six practical tips to help you get bigger and better insights from your PR data. 1. ACT ON THE DATA Use data as a tool for making better decisions, not as a goal in and of itself. You can’t just collect data and expect it to magically improve your campaign results or help you land more press coverage—you have to act on the insights you glean from that data. Data plays a vital role in content improvement and marketing campaigns by allowing you to influence consumer behavior and respond to any activity in real time.

For example, instead of just recording how many people are reading some part of your blog posts, figure out how many are reading to the end and what they do afterward. Do they share, like, or retweet it? If most people are quitting before the end, then consider making some changes to the content. Adding details like story-telling and personal experiences makes any piece feel more authentic and relatable for readers, which leads them down an emotional path toward sharing with friends and family—the ultimate goal for any PR pro looking for viral potential! 2. COLLECT THE DATA Data should be collected in a structured way, stored in a single place, and organized so that anyone with access can then use it for reporting purposes. After all, the person responsible for writing up social media posts will need different types of information than the person in charge of updating influencer databases.

If there are lots of people on a team who are using the same types of data, but need different reports or visualizations based on their specific roles, then creating report templates will help them use the same set of Key Performance Indicators (KPI) without having to start from scratch each time. 3. COMPARE YOUR DATA AGAINST INDUSTRY BENCHMARKS Benchmarking is a great way to compare data and see how it performs. Comparing your data can help you set goals, understand what is and isn’t working, and determine what needs improvement. There are many benchmarks available for public relations professionals, but it’s important to know that these are just starting points—use them as guidelines rather than strict rules.

First, use your knowledge of the business and the brand to determine what needs to be measured. What are the primary KPI metrics for the public relations team? The digital marketing team? How about for the industry as a whole? Getting started can be overwhelming because of the sheer amount of data available, so start by focusing on just a few things: The most important KPIs for the company or client

The most important KPIs for each campaign or project

A few key metrics that help to track the performance of individual stories 4. UNDERSTAND HOW YOUR CONTENT IS PERFORMING IN DIFFERENT CHANNELS

To truly understand the impact of your content, you need to know how it performs across different channels. For example, the same piece of content could perform differently on Twitter than on Facebook. And if one channel is performing well while another isn’t, then there’s no way for you to know how that might impact your overall goals and objectives unless you’re tracking performance across all channels. Additionally, understanding how people are sharing or engaging with your content will help ensure that everything you’re producing is meeting its intended goals. This can also inform which types of social media posts succeed better than others—a great way to determine what kinds of posts should be included in future campaigns! 5. DON’T RELY SOLELY ON THIRD-PARTY TOOLS

You’re probably familiar with the saying, “If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there.” The same can be said for data. Since PR pros are constantly looking to find new insights and ways to improve their communications strategies, they need access to various sources and types of data. Third-party tools are one way to gain insight into what’s happening in your industry or community—but they aren’t the only way! Use some of your own internal data sets, as well as publicly available ones like Google Trends or Reddit r/publicrelations (/r/PR).

6. FOCUSING ON A FEW KPIs WILL HELP YOU TO MAKE BETTER DECISIONS FASTER There are a lot of KPIs to choose from, so it’s important to focus on the ones that matter most. This helps to make better decisions faster, and to prioritize the actions that will have the most significant impact. I recommend focusing on these key metrics:

Brand awareness (awareness, familiarity, preference) and consideration

Brand perception (brand image, brand personality) and reputation

Share of voice (competitive landscape analysis) Big data can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. If we focus on the data that provides valuable insights and keeps us moving forward, we’ll get more out of our efforts and get the best out of our public relations marketing strategies. Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, & philanthropist | Digital Agency, Inc