How to share with your social circle that you’re looking for a new job

When you’re looking for a new job, it’s important to let your professional circle know quickly. Networking can help you find new roles faster, and securing a job through a trusted contact is often more effective than making cold applications on websites that are crawling with competition.

If you’re looking for a new job but not sure how to announce it to your circle, the following steps will help you network your way to a new job. Update your LinkedIn One of the easiest and most effective ways to announce that you’re looking for a new job is to do so on LinkedIn. LinkedIn is the most essential networking tool for professionals, so you should be active on LinkedIn if you aren’t already. On LinkedIn, you should publicly indicate that you’re searching for a new job. The easiest way to do this is by adding a personalized tagline to your profile. You can add one of the following phrases to indicate that you’re seeking a new job:

Looking for new role in [target industry].

Searching for [target industry] roles

Open to new opportunities in [target industry]. Feel free to phrase your tagline as you wish, but remember that you want to use terms that recruiters will be searching for. Anything too creative or personal might get overlooked in the search results. Combining your industry and a commonly used phrase for “job searching” is the best formula. You should also make sure to head to your privacy settings on LinkedIn and select the option “Let recruiters know you’re open to opportunities.” This will make your profile visible when recruiters search for candidates. Send known recruiters your résumé Another great way to speed up your job search is by sending an updated résumé to recruiters you have worked with previously. This is a discreet way of scouting out new opportunities without alerting anybody outside of your close contacts.

Update your résumé to include your current role, and cut down the rest of it to ensure it still fits comfortably onto two pages. Tailor your résumé heavily toward the new types of roles you are applying for and include plenty of metrics that prove you can make an impact in the field. Networking with former colleagues is a great way to search for a new job. You can ask former colleagues for referrals, or simply ask around to see if there are any openings or opportunities in your industry–you are far more likely to get interviews via introduction through a trusted third party. Again, the easiest way to network is via LinkedIn. Connect with former colleagues and build your profile—this will give you access to their connections and help you find new opportunities and leads. Don’t be afraid to send a quick message or email to former colleagues; they’ll most likely be willing to help you out.

Add some info to your email signature When reaching out to prospective organizations or employers, it’s a good idea to customize your email signature to indicate that you’re looking for work. You can add the following information to your email signature: Your phone number

Your LinkedIn profile

A portfolio of work (such as a website or blog)

A phrase or tagline that indicates you’re searching for a new job Don’t include too many social media profiles. Just include the sites you most frequently use for professional purposes. When in doubt, simply opt for LinkedIn.

Attend industry events Attending events in your industry is a great way to both network and find new job opportunities. You can easily find local events within your industry on LinkedIn; all you need to do is search some relevant keywords and filter the results by “events.” You should also be able to see the list of attendees for most events, making it easier to see if an event is worth your time or not. Attending industry events can help your job search, as you’ll forge new professional relationships and stay up to date on new opportunities within your industry. It’s also easier to scout new opportunities when speaking face-to-face rather than cold emailing. Practice discretion If your current employer isn’t aware of your job search, here are some tips for ensuring your boss won’t find out:

Deactivate LinkedIn notifications . If your employer is active on LinkedIn, make sure to be discreet when making updates. You should head to your privacy settings and deactivate the option “notify my network.” This way, you won’t inadvertently send a notification to your boss that you’re quitting your job.

. If your employer is active on LinkedIn, make sure to be discreet when making updates. You should head to your privacy settings and deactivate the option “notify my network.” This way, you won’t inadvertently send a notification to your boss that you’re quitting your job. Always keep your LinkedIn profile complete and up to date . Your employer or colleagues might find it strange if you suddenly give your LinkedIn profile a make-over out of the blue. Avoid this by keeping your LinkedIn profile up to date at all times.

. Your employer or colleagues might find it strange if you suddenly give your LinkedIn profile a make-over out of the blue. Avoid this by keeping your LinkedIn profile up to date at all times. Don’t slack off. Make sure to complete all your work as usual and meet all your deadlines. Your employer might find it suspect if you start slacking off or show little enthusiasm for your work.

Make sure to complete all your work as usual and meet all your deadlines. Your employer might find it suspect if you start slacking off or show little enthusiasm for your work. Don’t take calls at work. If you manage to get a phone interview with a potential employer, make sure to arrange it at a time when you’re not at work. Either schedule the call on a day when you’re working from home, or during a lunchtime break.