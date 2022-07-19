7 ways to make hybrid work really work

The pre-pandemic office was the underlying platform for how we connected at work. While there was an initial fear that the world wasn’t ready for remote work, that was quickly allayed, in large part because of the rapid advent of technology that helped teams stay productive.

Still, despite the emergence of effective tools, we lost those serendipitous moments with colleagues, deep group collaboration, and being able to get quick answers from teammates who were a mere shoulder tap away.

But now, offices are opening up again, and we’re faced with new challenges to make office work and remote work equitable. We need to ensure that one’s professional opportunity isn’t limited by geographic proximity to their office or team. The way we work today is different, so we need to adapt the technologies and tools we’ve always used for our “new normal.” Done right, they can help us build relationships and connections no matter where our desk is located.

Adapting tools and tech for hybrid work

Almost everyone has been hampered by their at-home work set-up from not having a second screen in their home office, to missing the tools available in the office, to not having the time or space to focus. At Meta, we’ve been building work tools to keep employees connected, engaged, and informed for years. And it was these tools that enabled our own employees to be productive as we started working from home.