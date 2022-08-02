Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 2 international standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

advertisement

advertisement

Located in Peru and Brazil, these two companies earned strong marks from Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022 judges. Both Latin American conglomerates embrace the innovative spirit at all levels for their employees around the globe. Winner Itaú Unibanco, Sao Paulo, Brazil

advertisement

advertisement

With nearly 100,000 employees, the largest financial services company in Brazil models its workplace on “Integrated Communities,” interdisciplinary groups that bring together knowledge from all employee teams in areas, such as digital channels and business credit. In 2021, close to 10,000 employees chose to join these Integrated Communities, helping to double year-over-year productivity rates. Finalist BREIN, Lima, Peru

advertisement

The innovation hub of BRECA Group, a Peruvian business conglomerate, runs a venture builder program, inviting employees to explore and build new business models that will improve and develop the well-being of Latin American employees.