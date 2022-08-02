Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 10 large company standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

Among companies with more than 1,000 employees vying for Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, these 10 stood out to Fast Company judges. From workplace culture to community partnerships, each of these companies is using its scale to create rich cultures of innovation for employees across the enterprise. Winner DBS Bank, Singapore

Every year, the financial services firm invests over $50 million to develop internal moonshot ideas, resulting in new products and services, such as the DBS Digital Exchange. This membership-only business model provides brokerages and asset houses with a secure way to harness cryptocurrency and other digital payment tokens. Finalists Chipotle, Newport Beach, California

In collaboration with Miso Robotics, the Mexican food company announced its first autonomous kitchen assistant named Chippy who, programmed to follow the fast-food chain’s exact recipes, cooks tortilla chips, complete with a dash of salt and lime. Eastman, Kingsport, Tennessee The 100-year-old chemical-materials company emphasizes collaboration across the organization, which is how one new management trainee joined forces with a mid-career employee to develop a plan to expand Eastman’s plastics recycling efforts to reach 500 million tons annually by 2030.

Goldman Sachs, New York, New York To combat the challenges of hiring online in this new age of the hybrid work environment, the investment banking company launched Higher, partnering senior managers with potential job candidates to connect on their work experiences. Guidehouse, McLean, Virginia

In the management consulting company’s most recent annual pitch competition, 24 partners and directors helped develop a project that aims to prevent suicide among veterans by identifying suicidal ideation online. Kaplan, Fort Lauderdale, Florida As 30% of college undergraduates change their major at least once within three years, the educational and training services company designed Prelum (pre-alumni), currently serving 5,000 students through virtual programming on potential career paths in partnership with university faculty.

Kohler, Kohler, Wisconsin The kitchen and bath manufacturer is committed to supporting microgrants for projects on Navajo-Hopi Partition Land in an effort to improve clean water access for local community members. Navistar, Lisle, Illinois

The commercial truck, school bus, and engine manufacturer invites its teams to participate in weekly meetings with professors at Stanford University, who advise employees on testing and pursuing their innovative design ideas. UST, Aliso Viejo, California In an effort to continue to attract workers during the pandemic, the information technology company designed an apprenticeship program to train and employ women, minorities, and veterans in STEM fields across the globe.

Xylem, Dublin, Ireland Through the water tech company’s Ignite Program, students submit ideas related to water technology to receive seed money and mentorship to develop their concepts.