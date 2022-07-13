Amazon shares Ring doorbell footage with law enforcement, sometimes without the user’s permission

Ring, the video doorbell from Amazon, is an increasingly popular gadget for homeowners—and, in the last year especially, a growing tool for law enforcement.

In some cases, authorities received data from this tool without the user’s knowledge.

In a recent letter, Amazon shared that it gave Ring footage to law enforcement 11 times this year without the user’s permission. While Ring’s guidelines state that it notifies users prior to disclosure of customer information, the company “reserves the right to respond immediately to urgent law enforcement requests for information in cases involving imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to any person.”

On the whole, government demands for Ring information jumped from 2020 to 2021. In 2021, Ring notified users in regards to 648 information requests.