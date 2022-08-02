Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 7 midsize company standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

advertisement

advertisement

Falling between 100 and 999 employees, midsize companies are neither tight-knit startups based in someone’s basement nor multinational corporations. Still, the breadth of their ideas has no limits. Here are the seven medium-size companies that stood out to this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators judges. Winner Maven Clinic, New York, New York

advertisement

advertisement

According to the World Health Organization, the United States ranks worst among industrialized nations in the rate of maternal deaths. In an effort to begin addressing this crisis, the telemedicine-based medical service, focused on women’s and family health, created a 90-minute virtual class, led by doula and childbirth educator Qef Johnson, to help women learn how to get the answers and care they need from medical professionals. With the goal of teaching members how to advocate for themselves in the healthcare system, Maven designed this educational resource to be inclusive of all patients, especially those who frequently feel dismissed by the American healthcare system. Finalists Affinity, San Francisco, California

advertisement

When a client based in Ukraine reached out about pivoting their private equity firm to short-term humanitarian relief, the software development company not only agreed, but also launched discussions about how technology can serve both business applications and humanitarian needs across the company at large. Circus Street, London, England A production team at this small digital skills training company saw an opportunity to improve operations by launching a new software. Virtual Production brings the compositing process in-house, has saved Circus Street nearly $40,000 a year, and is now being used by almost 70 clients, including Adidas and Lego.

advertisement

Dashlane, New York, New York The subscription-based password manager and digital wallet company hosts many hackathons, including their quarterly “Tech Weeks,” where employees are invited to bring forward ideas to workshop alongside new people and thinkers in the business. Dermalogica, Carson, California

advertisement

In April 2021, the skincare company’s education team launched the Metahuman Creator software, offering new training with photorealistic digital humans to demonstrate a range of skin conditions, facial conditions, and skin complexions. Paramount Software Solutions, Alpharetta, Georgia Farm to Plate, the IT solution company’s first blockchain project, allows consumers to tip producers of the food they purchase in-store, extending an additional source of income to marginalized and small-scale farmers who often receive only a small fraction of the revenue from sales.

advertisement

Tovala, Chicago, Illinois This smart-oven company revamped its product to enable users with accessibility challenges to cook by voice command.