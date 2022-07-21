Future-proof your company with a cultural analysis

Your workplace culture sets up the expectations and understandings of how your employees should think, act, and behave, and it is the number one way to attract and retain talent. Not only that, good workplace culture can help increase productivity and profitability. Many companies have defined culture through their values or a mission statement, but a true cultural statement should speak to what your company actually does to support its employees.

As we are in the era of the Great Realignment, right now is the prime time to either define your company’s cultural statement or redefine it based on the new status of our work world. Through a good analysis of your workplace culture, you can help improve your company in five key ways. 1. UNDERSTAND YOUR LIVED-IN CULTURE VERSUS YOUR PERCEIVED CULTURE A cultural analyzation is a test of your current culture that helps you identify areas of opportunity and weakness. In my experience, there is often a disconnect between what leadership thinks their company’s culture is versus what the employees’ view of the culture actually is. If leadership is unaware of a problem within their culture, they have no way to help rectify it.

According to the MIT Sloan Management Review, “a toxic corporate culture… is 10.4 times more powerful than compensation in predicting a company’s attrition rate compared with its industry.” Understanding where your issues are can help you know what areas need to improve for employees to have a more positive connection to the culture today and plan for a better culture tomorrow. 2. IMPROVE COMMUNICATION One thing you can learn through the analysis process is how the communications systems are working from department to department, employee to employee, leadership to employee, and employee to leadership and what can be improved. I have found that communication—and within it, the language used—is the No. 1 indication of how culture is performing.

A study in 2009 by WTW found that “Effective internal communications can keep employees engaged in the business and help companies retain key talent, provide consistent value to customers, and deliver superior financial performance to shareholders.” When you find systems that are broken or language being used that is counter to the culture you want to have, that becomes an area for immediate action. Using this information can help course-correct an entire culture when addressed properly. 3. TURN INSIGHTS INTO ACTION A challenge many leaders are facing right now is how to move past the deluge of information, opinions, and new strategies. A cultural analyzation can help you identify areas of weakness and opportunities, and then give you a narrative of what your future culture could be. The report can give you data to help back the decisions and show what the ROI and value on investment will be. Those future-led insights can then be brought back to the present with short-, mid-, and long-term goals to achieve that future cultural state. These become the metrics to monitor progress.

4. FIND NEW AVENUES FOR PROCESS IMPROVEMENTS AND LEARNING Understanding how employees want to be recognized, what processes are in place that are considered a hindrance, and what skillsets employees want to further their career are all part of a cultural analyzation. The data from these components are used to create new roles within the company, develop new training modules, and allow for new and innovative ideas to flow. Areas for upskilling and reskilling are often uncovered as part of the work going into the analysis, and these are two key areas for future workplace success. In my experience, most employees now cite the office as being a place for collaboration and learning versus standard routine work.

5. CREATE A DEEPER LEVEL OF ENGAGEMENT Culture is about your employees’ experiences and actions. What you should want your culture to do is ultimately lead to happier employees who feel supported and know what their company stands for when it comes to how they are treated. Happier employees lead to more engaged employees, which ultimately can help the bottom line. Companies that focus on improving their culture through a cultural analyzation often find more meaningful ways to engage with their employees, as the analysis process gives employees a voice to be able to state what they feel about the company, its culture, and their needs. It also can allow employees to voice what stagnant processes could be innovated or replaced. This effort can also help bring cross-collaboration between teams as they find common goals they want to work on.

A cultural analyzation allows for planned, future-led strategies that can improve your internal communications, help identify areas of process opportunity, establish what your culture should look like today and tomorrow, and make work more meaningful for everyone. This analyzation can create alignment to help you make more effective decisions for your future and give you actionable steps to work toward, and even show you what to avoid. In the end, it can help improve your employee experience, connection, and retention. Certified Futurist Mark Bryan, Director of Innovation & Research at MA Design, creates data-driven solutions & future-driven forecasts