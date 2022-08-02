Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 4 diversity category standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent.

These four companies are recognized for outstanding efforts to promote diversity within the workforce. From engagement programs and hybrid workspaces to redesigned hiring practices, these companies are making strides to include and support all employees at every level of the enterprise. Winner Microsoft, Bellevue, Washington

In an attempt to embrace flexibility among remote workers worldwide, Microsoft has opened collaborative spaces in cities—including Houston, Atlanta, Silicon Valley, and Herzliya, Israel—with smart building technology and accessible workspaces for employees. Within these offices, Microsoft hopes to facilitate the inclusion of all employees by incorporating programs like the Microsoft Neurodiversity Hiring Program, a job-applicant process that encourages neurodiverse applicants to showcase their abilities and talents, and the Our Leading the Future program, an initiative offering career planning and talent development for employees of color and their managers. Finalists Arize AI, Berkeley, California

The machine learning observation platform provides employees, regardless of educational background or workplace seniority, stipends to learn coding, data science, and other computer engineer skills. T-Mobile, Bellevue, Washington The mobile communications company launched The NextTech Diversity Program to train and place hundreds of diverse candidates across the telecommunications industry, connecting underrepresented work forces with investment opportunities, professional training, and licensing services.

Vertical Harvest, Jackson, Wyoming Honoring their roots as a community farm, the hydroponic vertical farming company partners with local groups to create individualized programs that best suit those within the community VH is joining, including high school preemployment opportunities, job coaching for single mothers, and affordable-housing resource advising.