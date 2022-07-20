To up-level retention, speak the language of growth

As if COVID-19 wasn’t disruptive enough, today’s leaders face “The Great Resignation“—workers leaving their jobs in historic numbers to seek better futures. Yet Bluedog Design sees clear opportunity through the seeming chaos. Our research explores what employees seek and why they stay (or don’t), and within the results, we’ve identified paths forward that are refreshingly human, achievable, and most importantly, mutual.

What do employees want? To grow. To feel included. To be trusted. And to hear it. The retention-driving managers of the future will walk a new talk. EMPLOYEE DESIRES ARE BUSINESS-FRIENDLY BUT DEFINED BY DEVELOPMENT Bluedog surveyed 800 American employees (at all levels) not only about why they left past positions but also on how they define an ideal manager. And from their responses, we draw two broad conclusions:

Employees want to stretch and develop through their work experience—to become more valuable and feel more essential to the business over time They recognize their own need for connection, belonging, guidance, encouragement, and even expressions of faith to reach their highest potentials In wanting to grow and belong as the willing but fallible humans they are, do workers really demand too much? RETHINKING MANAGEMENT—STARTING WITH THE WORD “Manager” originated from the Latin word manus, meaning “hand.” In earlier English usage, it described the act or art of guiding a horse. Yes, the “manager” had the better view from which to chart a path forward. But making it across rocky terrain together required trust, partnership, and clear, ongoing communication—and still does.

Words matter. And when seeking to drive change, they’re a powerful place to start. A new language for corporate cultures can help shape better, shared futures: the language of growth. This requires developing managers themselves to appreciate the daily one-on-one exchanges that influence team satisfaction, commitment, and that vital sense of belonging. INSIGHTS AND ACTIONS FOR ADOPTING THE LANGUAGE OF GROWTH The language of traditional management grounds its authority in systems and quantitative success measures. The manager quality controls work product and pace, conducts annual reviews, etc. By contrast, developers entrust and empower others to grow their value to the team and business. The language of this relationship is far more personal to build trust, invite creativity, establish mutuality and sustain a sense of unifying purpose.

Here are three language-focused, insight-driven recommendations for C-suites as you launch the process of evolving your managers from task-masters into people developers. 1. PAY ATTENTION TO HOW MANAGERS AND THEIR TEAMS COMMUNICATE Per our survey, the ideal manager communicates as we might expect a friend to do.

68% of all respondents said an ideal manager “develops a meaningful relationship” with them and “facilitates team cohesion and collaboration”

67% said such a manager “praises my work even when I’m not in the room”

70% said such a manager “believes we will succeed even if it is difficult” Communications between an engaged, invested employee and their developer, then, should be benevolent and optimistic. Gap analyses of current dialogues can identify training opportunities. They may also reveal the managers who are the most/least likely to embrace new language and more empathetic (vs. hierarchical) team dynamics. 2. LEAD BY EXAMPLE AND TALK ABOUT WHAT MATTERS When it comes to feedback, our respondents expressed understanding that they’re at work to perform well for the company. But when asked to define their ideal manager, they selected behaviors and communications that would connect them to the vision and fate of the entire company—in ways that should thrill the C-suite.

72% of all respondents said an ideal manager gives them “fair and actionable feedback with consideration”

69% said such a manager “communicates how [their] role/department contributes to the organization’s vision and strategic direction”

66% said such a manager “seeks out [their] expertise” and “finds meaningful stretch opportunities” for them It’s common for C-level executives and direct reports to engage the business’s purpose, strategic direction, and long-term vision. But all employees want to feel essential. As development coaching pushes down through the organization, leaders can establish a new daily goal: speaking in terms of shared mission to advance unity and belonging. 3. CLEARLY COMMUNICATE EXPECTATIONS FOR THE MANAGER ROLE Our research uncovered learnings about how employees navigate their own growth experiences and the explicit support they’d like to receive. Notably, these respondents include managers—putting the onus on leadership to communicate clearly and reassuringly about newly announced values or standards.

66% of all respondents said an ideal manager “asks how they can help when [the employee] is struggling”

68% said such a manager “helps [them] leverage [their] strengths and manage [their] outages” and “is thoughtful about how their actions affect others”

70% of employees who plan to stay in their jobs for at least the next year said their current manager “is vulnerable when they make a mistake” and uses the experience to grow For some managers, these new expectations might seem jarring. They may fear that while leadership requests new language and actions, they won’t model the very behaviors they advocate if anything goes wrong. What happens if my people become less productive as I develop them? Won’t I still be judged for any errors in our work? Ultimately, a manager must be incentivized to serve as a guide, not an adversary, who facilitates—instead of polices—others’ progress. It won’t always be easy. But one truth endures: Both people and businesses need to grow to thrive. Bluedog’s survey revealed what employees need to hear to know that their leaders appreciate this. Those who listen, and become equally fluent in the language of growth, can be the first to retain the most eager-to-engage people and benefit from their stretching, developing, and belonging. Michelle Hayward is CEO of Bluedog, a consumer-forward growth consultancy advising a global client base.