This climate action tracker shows exactly where we are on the path to net zero

The big picture of climate action can be hard to track as the entire economy transforms. To avoid the worst impacts from climate change, the world will have to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and cut emissions in half in less than eight years. A new tool looks at how the world is doing on those goals.

“The tracker was born to help answer the question, ‘Where are we?'” says Ryan Panchadsaram, advisor to John Doerr, chair of the VC firm Kleiner Perkins. “Can we consolidate all the best data out there into a single place that shows us our progress toward net zero on a global scale?” In 2021, Doerr and Panchadsaram published the book, Speed and Scale, which lays out a plan to reach net zero, with 10 objectives and 55 key results. The new tracker, which the team will keep updating, shows the progress, or lack of, in each area, from climate investment to shipping emissions.

The tool is designed for business and political leaders, says Panchadsaram, who previously served as deputy chief technology officer in the Obama administration. “The idea was to help people see where the biggest sources of emissions can come from, and the measures that they’re really tasked with to move,” he says. “The tracker is designed to encourage targeted actions. We like to say it’s about going for the gigaton. It’s about also leaning on collective might, not always just the individual piece.”