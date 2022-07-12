Can anything stop the rise in CEO pay? Apparently, not Trump-era tax policies

The sky-high pay of American CEOs often feels invincible. The New York Times recently walked readers through how Elon Musk’s “landmark” compensation plan, which linked his pay to ambitious Tesla profit targets, has so far not only given him nearly $60 billion, but also spawned copycat pay packages that have made other CEOs richer, further widening the gap with workers. Amazon, meanwhile, just got reamed for CEO Andy Jassy’s $212 million pay package : a $175,000 base salary, the rest entirely performance-based, but all told equaling 6,474 times the median worker’s salary. Proxy advisory groups have started urging investors to speak out against pay packages this outlandish, but last year shareholders voted against just 67 of the top 3,000 public companies’ proposals.

But what about efforts on the other end to discourage companies from awarding such lavish pay? Specifically, have attempts by the government to check CEO compensation worked?

A new study by a group of researchers at Indiana University, the University of Texas, and University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business says no, not really.

They looked at a recent attempt that got perhaps the most press: the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It was a law full of tax reforms that Republicans and conservative think tanks hyped as President Trump’s “signature achievement.” One reform was an attempt to curb CEO pay by removing an exemption enacted in the early Clinton years that allowed companies to deduct performance-based executive compensation from their taxes. The study, published by the journal Contemporary Accounting Research, relied on more than 40 tests to measure changes in CEO pay for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. By examining pay packages before and after the Trump tax reforms, they could measure if, and by how much, amounts changed in total dollar figures, the mix in compensation types, and what they call “pay-performance sensitivity.”