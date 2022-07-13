Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making their first fashion investment—but the brand may surprise you

You know Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as an entertainment power couple. But they’re also keen investors.

Today, they’re announcing their first investment in a fashion company, the luxury ski brand, Perfect Moment. Besides backing the brand with an undisclosed amount, they will support it by starring in advertising campaigns, designing capsule collections, and highlighting Perfect Moment on Instagram, where they have more than 113 million followers combined. The investment reveals the couple’s growing ambitions as investors as well as their enormous influence to turn a niche brand into a household name. Perfect Moment is a European skiwear brand that designs technical but fashion-forward garments, including ski pants and snow jackets. It was founded in 1984 by the professional skier and filmmaker Thierry Donard, but it really hit its stride in 2011, when it was acquired by private equity executive Max Gottschalk and his wife, Jane, an entrepreneur who founded coconut water brand, Jax Coco. Over the last five years, the couple has grown Perfect Moment, expanding the brand’s direct-to-consumer sales through its website, and partnering with distributors like Net-a-Porter, Farfetch, and Bloomingdale’s. They’ve also gone beyond skiwear into surfing gear. Like many other young consumers, Chopra and Jonas came across Perfect Moment in their search for skiwear that looked chic but also stood up to the rigors of the sport. “We were always wearing Perfect Moment because it’s built for fashion and function,” Chopra says. “In a short time, it has become very popular with young people, and we think it’s at a place of growth in its evolution as a brand.” In London, the couple happened to meet the Gottschalks at a social event, and eventually, they decided to invest.

Chopra and Jonas have invested in several companies, both as individuals and as a couple. Jonas has invested in the food-ordering service Snackpass and the AI platform Nurosene Health. Chopra cofounded an Indian restaurant in Manhattan called Sona with chef Hari Nayak and launched the vegan, eco-friendly haircare brand Anomaly. They jointly invested in the soda brand, Olipop. This is their first investment in a fashion company. “When we look at our portfolio together, it starts with our personal interest in a brand” says Jonas. “We want to feel really comfortable not only lending our name, but showing that we’re really all in. Perfect Moment is an example of us being fans of the brand, which led to an authentic relationship with [the founders].” The couple notes that skiing has a special place in their lives. Over the years, Chopra has spent a lot of time vacationing in the mountains, although she’s still a skiing novice. As a child, she took trips with her family to the hills of Kashmir, and when she started acting, she shot movies in Switzerland. Jonas, for his part, started skiing at the age of 7 in New Jersey, and eventually he bought a house with his brother Joe in Mammoth Mountain in California. When Chopra and Jonas started dating, they would go on vacations there. “The first time I went skiing with Nick, it was me and about 10 2-year-olds together on the bunny slopes,” says Chopra, with a laugh. “I’m still on the bunny slopes, don’t get me wrong.” It’s this emotional connection to the mountains that inspired them to throw their weight behind a ski brand. “Those adventures, spending time in the mountains, became a big part of our life together,” Nick says.

As celebrities with enormous followings, both Chopra and Jonas are regularly paid millions to be brand ambassadors. Chopra has represented Bulgari, Crocs, Beats by Dre, Bumble, and TAG Heuer, among many other brands, while Jonas’ endorsements include Diet Coke and the pharmaceutical brand Bayer. While they’re not disclosing how much they’re investing in Perfect Moment, their involvement could give the brand a significant boost. “This is a small brand for them,” says Jane Gottschalk. “After all, [Chopra] is the face of Bulgari. They are taking a risk, and they know that getting involved can make a huge difference to us as a company. I think it reveals their appetite for adventure.”