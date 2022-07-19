7 tips for writing a winning award submission

Chances are a quick scroll through your LinkedIn feed reveals a steady stream of connections’ recent award wins. If this has you feeling envious, or you find you’re kicking yourself for not entering an awards category in which you have a clear differentiator, then you’re not alone.

Anecdotally, my PR firm has seen a sharp increase in the number of clients pursuing award recognition. And indeed, awards provide an excellent opportunity whereby companies can showcase their employees, their culture, their expertise, and their work to attract top talent, new business, and investment. But awards are becoming harder to win as more and more people realize recognition’s value in today’s competitive business landscape. Often, submissions go up against hundreds of other entrants. So what’s the secret to writing a winning award submission? I’ve rounded up seven tips my team and I have used to write winning submissions for individuals and businesses.

1. HOOK THEM FROM THE BEGINNING Kick off your award submission with an engaging lead, and don’t be afraid to get creative. Your lead can be a quote from positive press coverage, or you can spotlight standout business figures. You can even start with an evocative question, a personal anecdote, or simply with powerful language that draws the reader in and makes them want to keep reading to learn more about your organization. 2. TELL A STORY

Successful award submissions weave a cohesive message throughout. While many applications may ask standalone questions, avoid the temptation to provide simple, direct answers to each question. Instead, connect the dots for the judge or panel by telling a larger story—for example, an individual’s meteoric rise up the corporate ladder, a purpose-driven mission, a firm commitment to DE&I, or an embrace of innovation. 3. ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS

Award questions and prompts can cover a wide range of topics (from DE&I to thought leadership and culture), and some may be a better fit for you or your company than others. Still, it’s important to answer every question. Leaving a question blank may make it look like you’re hiding unflattering information, and gives an instant leg up to any competitor that does answer. 4. LOAD UP ON FACTS AND FIGURES

In our experience, award jurors love facts and figures. Whether it’s the percentage of revenue growth the business has achieved, the number of client- or pitch-wins an individual has brought in, the increase in headcount, or diversity figures, find a way to back up your story with evidence. Sometimes, companies have restrictions around disclosing metrics like outright revenue numbers, but figures like year-over-year percentage growth or anecdotal performance of a stellar client are great workarounds. 5. INCLUDE A HIGHLIGHT REEL

Just as introduction and conclusion paragraphs summarize an essay, it can be helpful to include a summary of everything you’ve already said in your submission. My team and I recommend a bulleted list of short, key highlights showcased in your award entry at either the beginning or the end. Or, you could get creative and craft a short video reel of highlights and candid interviews. The highlights roundup is a chance to underline what you want to make sure the judges remember. 6. MAKE IT EASY TO READ

An award submission is neither a term paper nor a budget report. Instead, think of it more like a bylined article or marketing document, and make it easy and engaging (and even fun!) to read. Avoid dry or overly complicated language and enlist your company’s best writers to contribute to the submission. 7. DON’T FORGET TO PROOF IT

An obvious spelling or grammatical mistake can ruin even the most well-written submissions. If you’re going to take the time to complete an entire award submission, then don’t skimp on editing. Have someone else proofread your entry before you submit it. You can also leverage free editing software such as Grammarly or Ginger. Awards provide a low-cost, high-visibility opportunity to take credit for the work you’re doing, and to elevate you or your company’s profile within your industry. Follow these tips when you write your next award submission and you’ll have a better chance of beating out the competition.

Mark Pasetsky is the founder & CEO of PR agency Mark Allen & Co., where he serves as a trusted advisor to top C-suite executives.