The newest Barbie is modeled after Jane Goodall and her favorite chimpanzee

When Jane Goodall was growing up, she never played with dolls. But the primatologist, now 88 years old and the world’s leading expert on chimpanzees, has a new Barbie doll in her image, complete with a tiny set of binoculars and a miniature version of David Greybeard, a chimp Goodall observed using sticks as tools in her early research in the 1960s, and whom she’s called her favorite chimpanzee.

“I hope that Barbie, with her little binoculars and notebooks, will encourage children to go out in the environment and explore,” Goodall says. “Once little children get out into nature, they become fascinated, and then they want to learn. And when you do that, then you want to protect it.”

The doll is the latest in a series from Mattel representing inspiring women. Other recent Barbie dolls have been modeled after tennis star Naomi Osaka, renowned poet Maya Angelou, and COVID-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert.

Barbie “has had over 200 careers, if you can believe it,” says Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Mattel’s Barbie and dolls portfolio. “What we like to do is represent careers where girls and kids may not have a deep understanding. We [also] like to showcase careers where women specifically are underrepresented.”