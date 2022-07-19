How organizational storytelling can capture and communicate culture

Company culture always evolves. In the past two years alone, organizations needed to culturally adjust to a global pandemic, a national racial reckoning, industry talent shortages, and market fluctuations. As a result, some organizations have increased remote work and flexibility, doubled down on wellness initiatives, and made bigger investments in corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion, all of which impact the lives of their employees. And, that’s on top of cultural change that comes with new teammates, from natural team and leadership attrition as well as additions.

Ultimately, companies have had to reconcile, rethink, and change how they’re supporting their employees… or not. Regardless, your company’s culture has likely been drastically impacted, but your employees as well as candidates considering your company may still be unclear about who you are today as a result of the decisions you’ve made. So, how can your company best communicate its current culture? Organizational storytelling can help.

WHAT IS ORGANIZATIONAL STORYTELLING? Organizational storytelling surfaces some of the important moments inside a company that impact employees, and then harnesses them into themed messages across teams and organizational cultures. The company I co-founded, Stories Inc., uses an organizational storytelling approach to communicate how companies have improved the lives of their employees, and bring those specific and collective experiences to core audiences such as employees, candidates, customers, investors, and more.

Organizational storytelling includes a wide range of employees and leaders. One best practice is to include many functional areas as stakeholders at the outset of the project. Executive leadership, employer branding, talent acquisition, internal communications, corporate communications, marketing, human resources, business leaders, and more can use these efforts to further their relationships with their key audiences by communicating culture correctly. Then, interview “employee storytellers”—from interns to executives and everyone in between—and select those who are thriving at work because of the culture. Here are five reasons you should take an organizational storytelling approach to communicating culture: 1. You can become clear on who you are by understanding your employee experience.

Start by unearthing the moments that have mattered to your employees, especially those who are culture leaders or stewards or who are succeeding because of your culture. Aim for a good cross-section of employees to have as storytellers, including: Top performers per business unit

Employees who have different experiences and backgrounds across age, race, ethnicities, sexual orientation, gender orientation, and more

Interns, executives, and everyone in between, all with varying tenures Their stories can be organized into key themes after you have uncovered a wide variety of experiences. This creates a more cohesive organizational story. 2. You can engage your employee base while you uncover important moments.

Organizational storytelling shouldn’t be a slog for those leading the effort nor for those employees you’re asking to spend their time and share their experiences. A facilitated process can help make the experience not only fun and impactful for the employee, but fruitful for you and your organization. In order for your organizational storytelling efforts to make the biggest impact, aim to uncover great stories that show what’s unique and exceptional about your culture. While validating to hear, employee testimonials (“I like working here!” “My workplace has good work/life balance!”) don’t give good insight into your culture. In our company’s experience, a thoughtful and conversational approach yields the best content. Here are a few quick tips:

Use behavioral interviewing techniques to uncover specific moments, e.g., “the thing that happened.” Without distinct examples, there’s no substance.

Briefly prepare each person you’re interviewing so they are at an optimal comfort level. The best stories come from a focused but natural conversation. Let them know what to expect ahead of time and that the goal is to bring culture to life through real employee experiences. Send them a few of the questions you might ask ahead of time, like “What happened on your favorite day of work?” or “What has happened here that would never have happened anywhere else you worked?” Don’t underestimate the power that comes with giving team members an opportunity to share their stories and experiences. This is an ultimate employee engagement boost. 3. You can honor microcultures when you also incorporate team storytelling. As you are communicating a larger story, don’t overlook the microcultures that exist. All of them support your larger organizational story and show the unique facets of your company. Being on the tech team might be different than being on the finance team. The New York office will likely have a different culture than the Amsterdam or Arizona office. These micro and focused stories make for a compelling zoom-in, and also contribute to everything that makes up your culture at large.

4. You can give your functional and organizational leaders much-needed content to build relationships with their specific audiences. Your cross-functional organizational stakeholders will understand the importance of crafting and communicating an impactful and true organizational story. But it’s also important to maximize the mileage of your organizational storytelling efforts. Here are some quick tips: Involve department stakeholders early in the process so they are invested in the outcome. They will not only know what content they need for their audiences, but they will have ideas for cultural themes that will resonate.

Each functional leader and team can further amplify the message because you’re giving them great content: engaging and true organizational stories that will resonate with their intended audience. 5. You can tell a cohesive organizational story.

When you use an organizational storytelling approach fueled by a collection of employee experiences, you can more easily define who you are—and then prove it to your audience. The old adage may be “A picture is worth a thousand words,” but today, the stories your people have to tell are worth 50,000 corporate statements. The trick is to harness those experiences and stories into cohesive narratives, and then match them to your most strategic initiatives and guiding principles to deliver something real to your audience. And in a climate of big cultural changes, it’s an excellent time to use organizational storytelling to your advantage. Lauryn Sargent is the co-founder of Stories Incorporated, an employer branding and recruitment marketing agency and content studio.