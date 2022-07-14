How nursing schools are preparing their students to understand climate change

When Robin Klar was a grad student getting her master’s in nursing, she won a seat on a board of health in West Boylston, a small Massachusetts town where homeowners had their own septic systems, and the majority also had their own wells. As part of her responsibility, she had to actually get down into some of the holes to measure how fast the water was moving through soil—something called the “percolation rate.” How well soil absorbs water affects how the whole septic system works: too permeable, and the sewage could reach the groundwater before it’s fully treated; not permeable enough, and septic tanks fill up and overflow, pooling untreated sewage at the surface—opening up the potential for a slew of health issues.

Later, when Klar did healthcare work in Ghana, that septic experience was informative: She noticed the soil in certain areas was not percolating, and water was sitting on top, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes—another vector for communicable diseases. “Everything that I’ve done is intersected and connected with everything else that is about the environment,” says Klar, now a clinical associate professor at the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, “but also about the climate,” she adds. If she hadn’t learned about percolation rates from her work with the board of health, Klar says she wouldn’t have made the connection that it was the soil that was unable to absorb recent rains and, as a result, was helping to breed mosquitos. Unfortunately there wasn’t much that could be done—much of that stagnant water pools in ruts on roads, and less than 30% of roads in Ghana are paved—but understanding the connection opened doors for talking about mitigation solutions and helping healthcare workers understand the health risks of an area. Research has since found that climate change may also reduce the absorption ability of soils around the world, which has broader implications for not only mosquito-transmitted diseases, but also stormwater runoff, groundwater, and even food. “If you don’t have an understanding of the environment and little things like that . . . it’s hard to connect the dots,” Klar says. “For nurses and other healthcare providers, if we can connect the dots, we can provide some better health information, i.e. mitigation, that is relevant to their context. That’s the goal.”

The health of our soil, our water, and our air is directly linked to our own health—and as the health of our environment worsens, altered by climate change, our own health becomes more at risk, too. This is what Klar wants nurses to understand; and a new grad school nursing course at NYU this fall will help clarify that link between the environment and human health, with the intention of helping nursing students understand that the climate and environment will affect their work no matter which field of medicine they specialize in, and to push them to also become environmental advocates themselves. Looking at the environment for clues to health issues isn’t a new concept for nurses; an environmental health nurse—who focuses on how different impacts of the environment can affect our health, from pollution to lead paint to food contamination—has long been a specialty role of the field. But with climate change increasingly taking a larger toll on our daily lives, the connections between the climate, the environment, and our own health are becoming stronger. “There’s a lot of conversation today around climate health, but climate health is underneath the larger category of environmental health,” Klar says. “So really, the intention is to bring healthcare science students—and hopefully other students—[to an awareness of] what’s in the soil, what’s in the air, what’s in the water, and how do we as a human group support the livelihood of those three elements?” Being aware of these connections can also help nurses understand who is more at risk of certain health issues. Part of the upcoming course will look at trends in the workforce, including what jobs have higher likelihoods of exposing workers to harmful elements—like healthcare providers who have a higher exposure rate to certain diseases, whether HIV or COVID-19, or to chemicals that leach from plastic. Some workers, like those in construction, are more exposed to intense heat and as the planet warms and are at increasing risk of heat exposure while on the job. The project-based course will also have students focus on a particular environmental or climate-health issue, looking at questions, Klar says, like, “How are the social determinants of health impacted by this environmental factor that they’re exploring? What are the resources, and how are the subject matter experts involved with this particular environmental- or climate-health issue?”

Another element of the course will look more explicitly at climate science, climate change’s impact on both our and the planet’s health, and climate adaptation and mitigation. There’s a misunderstanding that nursing is only reactionary, Klar says, with nurses encountering patients when they’re already ill. But nurses have also long focused on primary prevention—Klar points to the Henry Street Settlement, a nonprofit service that started in the 1890s in which nurses went to tenement slums offering free or affordable check-ups since many residents lacked access to medical services, and also helped clean up those slums, as one example. Preventative care also includes giving vaccines or educating patients about the risks of behaviors like smoking, or how to identify a heart attack. Nursing is consistently ranked among the most trusted professions, and so when it comes to climate change, that preventative approach can also include being a trusted voice on the science and its threats. “Once nurses are more aware of an issue, they become more of an advocate because they can speak on solid ground,” adds Klar. In this way, the course is also preparing nurses to get involved with climate change policy, too—like joining health boards or running for an elected office in which they could have a say in local climate policies, or even pushing for their own hospital to be more environmentally friendly. NYU Meyers is one of 53 schools currently taking part in the Nurses Climate Challenge, an international effort to get nurses to educate health professionals on the impacts of climate change and human health. Johns Hopkins, another school involved, combined their climate and health content into a doctoral policy course, in which students created social media campaigns talking about how their patients have been impacted by the climate—from cardiovascular disease to mental health. Shanda Demorest, who helped launch Nurses Climate Challenge through Health Care Without Harm, says they were basically framing the climate not as a political issue, but as a health issue.

Nurses Climate Challenge works with medical schools, Demorest says, “to help them understand that it isn’t just public health—it’s acute care, it’s adults, it’s pediatrics, it’s leadership, it’s policy, it’s community care. Any nursing course on any topic, with any population, has a place for climate change within it.” There’s also a feedback loop in the relationship between nursing and climate change, Demorest says. She first came to the advocacy side of this work when she started learning about climate change while minoring in horticulture in college, and then when, as a bedside nurse, she was struck by the amount of waste her work created. She also learned how emissions-heavy healthcare is: hospitals are more than 2.5 times as energy intensive (and CO2 producing) as comparable-sized commercial office buildings, in part because of the equipment that needs to be powered, the air exchange and filtration mechanisms, and all those high-powered lights. “The more resources we use in patient care, the more healthcare contributes to climate change and environmental degradation more broadly, especially when we talk about waste and chemicals,” she says. “And the more harm we do to the environment, the more our patients fall ill.” It can seem like an overwhelming circular relationship, but there are many ways nurses can work within that, she adds, “because we understand both sides of it.” The Nurses Climate Challenge isn’t only about informing nurses of the link between climate and health—as well as the inverse relationship of healthcare on the climate—but also about using nurses to effect change, either by bringing healthcare to the environmental movement, or bringing the environmental movement to healthcare.

As climate change worsens, that relationship will only grow. Both Klar and Demorest noted that the pandemic has been a clear example of these connections, not only because nurses had to understand social determinants affecting COVID-19 patients, but also because the amount of PPE needed to protect nurses themselves led to a massive increase in hospital waste. (Some facilities have started to take a closer look at the environmental impact of incinerating all that PPE, Klar says, adding that NYU Langone has a sustainability group focusing on this work.) Nursing students, particularly those who are younger and for whom climate change ranks as a top concern among their generations, are starting to see this intersection of climate and healthcare as, simply, part of their job—and seeing themselves, Demorest says, as having a responsibility for this work, which could help elevate some concerns they may have about entering a field that is so emissions- and energy-intensive. “These faculty are giving their students the hope that they’re able to influence the emissions of the sector just by the nature of their practice, and by framing that as part of their job as a nurse,” she says. There isn’t currently any national guidance on integrating climate health into nursing school curricula, and if there is a mention, it’s often relegated to a bullet point. In the meantime, Nurses Climate Challenge and schools like NYU are filling that gap, but eventually, Demorest believes it will be more widespread, and even mandated. “I think this is just the start,” she says. “I feel that we’re on a precipice that will bring climate and health content into every health profession, every program, every degree, in a way that these faculty are on the cutting edge of.”