iA Writer is a minimalist writing tool Marie Kondo would adore

This article is republished with permission from "Wonder Tools," a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. iA Writer is writing software. It's a minimalist response to the complexity that's crept into other writing tools.

Why I use it

I’m easily distracted. When I use a regular word processor, I interrupt myself frequently and unnecessarily. I’m a tinkerer. When I see oodles of menu options in Google Docs, I’m tempted to adjust the font style or size. Or I have a sudden need to bring something into my doc other than words.

Option Overkill in Google Docs: There are 17 distinct options under the Insert menu on Google Docs, from drawings, charts, and tables to special characters, watermarks, and equations. iA Writer, by contrast, has zero. The design focus is on substance. (To be clear, I still like and use Google Docs. It has so many useful capabilities.)