Twitter stock falls, Tesla shares rise after Elon Musk pulls out of takeover deal

On Friday, what many tech industry pundits thought would happen finally came to pass: Elon Musk officially informed Twitter that he will not go through on his offer to buy the company. A lengthy legal battle is likely on the horizon as Twitter says it will hold Musk to the $44 billion deal. In the meantime, two stocks associated with Musk—Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc.—are moving in opposite directions. Here’s what you need to know.