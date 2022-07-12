How to win free tickets to the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2022

Fast Company‘s 8th annual Innovation Festival is back in New York City on September 19-22. The Innovation Festival is Fast Company‘s biggest event of the year, with four days of engaging panels, interactive workshops, and site visits spotlighting the most innovative and creative leaders in business.

And to kick off our return to an in-person event, Fast Company is giving away 15 all-access pass tickets. To enter, fill out this form by August 12 for a chance to win and hear from the brilliant leaders shaping our future. Winners will be notified by August 20.

This year’s list of speakers includes Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International; Tracy Sherrod, VP and executive editor of Little, Brown publishing; Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole; Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown; Ritual founder and CEO Katerina Schneider; Jason Bornstein, principal of Forerunner Ventures; actor, producer, and writer Billy Eichner; Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director of Gabriela Hearst; Rich Kleiman, cofounder of 35V (Thirty Five Ventures); influencer and comedian Brittany Broski; and many more.

Confirmed workshops include “Unlocking Your Creativity Through Improv” with actor, producer, and musician Wayne Brady; “How to Redefine Your Motivation and Happiness at Work” with Art Markman, vice provost of the University of Texas; and “How to Be an Empathetic Boss” with founder and CEO of NeuroLeadership Institute David Rock.