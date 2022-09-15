This 15-story bank has a lush ‘infinite park’ that winds all the way to the top

Like many corporate buildings, the Hana Bank headquarters will be set on a stunningly landscaped campus when it opens in early 2025. But under the direction of architecture firm NBBJ, this landscaping will also wend its way into the atrium and around the building’s 15 floors, enveloping the tower in a ribbonlike “infinite park” that plays with the very notion of separating work from the world around it. It’s the winner in the Workplace category of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

Located about an hour outside of Seoul, the building’s design is focused on the idea of “restorative work,” says Robert Mankin, NBBJ partner. “It’s a place where you can actually leave healthier than when you arrived.” The park will be open to employees and the public alike, who can engage with art installations and social spaces along its different levels.

This connection to the community was a big focus of NBBJ’s design. “The idea is that while the public can’t get into every workspace of the building, they can participate in the headquarters by engaging the infinite park ramps, moving up into the building, then experiencing the nature that’s along the ramps,” Mankin says. This provided a significant design challenge for the firm, which had to ensure the bank’s security was top notch, while still providing a feeling of transparency and openness to both employees and visitors. Part of how they achieved that was through materials: warm wood in the lobby, glass and windows along the exterior ramp, an atrium that rises through the entire building.

Employees, meanwhile, will have a variety of “work points” to choose from, ranging from traditional desks to seats in the rooftop park. “Coming out of the pandemic,” Mankin says, “people want agency over how and where they work.”