Tempo Move turns dumbbells into smart furniture

The pandemic caused many of us to turn our homes into gyms. But the Tempo Move—the winner of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Award in Wellness—is designed to turn our gyms back into our homes.
The product launched last year as a sequel to the Tempo Studio, a $2,500 smart mirror that contained a colorful system of weights tucked away in an integrated cabinet. Whereas the Studio was pricey and overt—designed as a self-contained workout module—the Move was designed to be more affordable and take advantage of home theater components you already own.
“Home fitness, everyone was used to [equipment] for the top 1%,” says Tempo CEO Moawia Eldeeb. “The [Move] project was . . . how do we make it a lot more compact, more beautiful, and cheaper—at the same time?”
Created in conjunction with the design firm Level, Tempo squeezed its weights into the equivalent of a side table. Your phone follows your workout using motion tracking, eliminating the need for a separate camera. And your existing TV serves as the display. As a result of these budget-minded updates, the Move is available for a $60/month subscription, which includes both the hardware and workout programming.
To create the system, Level started by mocking up several options in cardboard, simply to understand different furniture shapes and proportions that could store the weights. (Cardboard isn’t just cheaper and easier to experiment with than other materials; it’s a lot lighter than real dumbbells!) From there, Level explored options for materials and finish. Whereas the Studio was built with metal, much like a locker, the team opted for more domestic-friendly wood frame on the Move. A fabric door hides the weights away, and it opens easily from the left or right thanks to magnetic closures, similar to those found on iPad cases.
Ultimately, the Move isn’t just cheaper or smaller than its predecessor: By reusing electronics you already own, it has a lower environmental footprint than the Studio. And by squeezing near a TV in the living room, Tempo is seeing that customers exercise with it more often, too.
“It’s right in front of you,” says Eldeeb. “You’re thinking of watching TV, and you’re guilted to put in a 10- or 15-minute workout.”
