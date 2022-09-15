How an old industrial rail yard was turned into a vibrant urban park

The railroad has always been at the center of Rogers, Arkansas. Founded in the 1880s, the town was known as a water stop: Steam trains would stop there, fill up their water tanks, then roll away. The town eventually grew, and is now home to 66,000 residents. The railroad still runs right through the middle. “It was basically the center of town, but it was industrial,” says Carol Ross Barney, head of Ross Barney Architects. Her firm was hired by the city of Rogers to turn this utilitarian center into the heart of the town.

The result is Railyard Park, a five-acre civic space, amphitheater, and playground built around the still-active freight rail line. It’s the winner in the category of Urban Design in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design awards. Funded by the Walton Family Foundation, the Walmart founder’s philanthropic arm based in nearby Bentonville, the park is an attempt to breathe civic life back into a downtown area that has historically been little more than a set of train tracks.

“One of the things that’s happened with American cities of this size is they’ve lost their identity and their center,” says Ross Barney. Chain stores and big box retailers–Walmart included–have pulled much of the commercial activity to the fringes of small towns, leaving traditional downtowns bereft. “One of the ways to give these towns authenticity and identity is to reuse space, particularly their downtowns,” Ross Barney says.

Working closely with the city and residents of Rogers, Ross Barney Architects developed a park that gives locals several reasons to come back into the downtown area. The largest part of the park is a shaded outdoor theater space, with a stage and room for several hundred audience members. A promenade connects that to a wide lawn and a brightly colored play area, where components of the playground are made out of railroad equipment like a freight crane and the large tube used to build tanker cars. At one end, large sculptures have been designed to mimic the water tanks that once helped power the trains passing through town.