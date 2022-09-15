Inside one platform’s ambitious plan to combat misinformation online

Today’s technology can make it nearly impossible to identify a photo that’s been tampered with. Between Photoshop software and filters on social media, image manipulation tools are readily available. Can we even trust our eyes anymore?

advertisement

advertisement

Shift is a new effort that attempts to give that trust back by letting users investigate the images they see online. It’s the winner of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Students category. The program gives users a way to get more information about digital photos, investigate their validity, and see how similar images have been used in different ways across the internet. As photos are often used to authenticate–or delegitimize–a news event, Shift offers a tool to more easily identify misinformation. While it’s currently just a prototype, Manu Revi Poovkkat, who designed the platform as part of his thesis project at Sweden’s Umeå University, imagines the tool functioning as a mobile app. When users open Shift, they’ll be able to flip through images taken at the same event or location to assess how different media sources and social media posts reference similar photos. Shift would create a “visual hyperlink” between still images in order to widen the perspective of what otherwise is a locked photo frame. “It’s almost like everyone can be their own Sherlock Holmes for an image,” says Poovakkat.

advertisement

advertisement

Within Shift, users will be able to investigate photos from three different modes: point of view, location, and time. In point of view mode, users sort through images taken in the same location to give them different perspectives of the same event. In location mode, users flip through tweets, social media posts, and news articles that use the original image. Here, users will also be able to access international media sources, spotlighting how an image is used globally. Lastly, through an archive of media sources and geotags, users can track how conversations about an image has changed over time. If an image has been tampered with, these three modes are meant to help users identify what actually took place by providing access to additional photos and different media sources. While Shift is still just a concept, Poovakkat plans to continue building it out so it’s eventually available to the public. Manipulated photos can be used to give credence to misinformation, and Poovakkat wants users to be able to identify when that takes place. He believes the platform will be essential to helping people identify how images can be tampered with. “One thing that people are not looking into is creating a media literate generation,” he says. “I think people are starting to question why and what they see, but [Shift] will have more value when [the app is] easily available.”

advertisement

Though fact-checking sites and artificial intelligence are already attempting to identify fraudulent photos, Poovakkat wants Shift to also be an educational resource that shows users how narratives about a single image can change across time and space. “The same picture will carry different stories in different places,” he says. “[S0] what I tried here was to create a behavioral change in the way we interact with images.” This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.