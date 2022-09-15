This platform translates the complex drug policies of 30 countries into a sleek, accessible site

Before taking on a new project, the team at Café–a socially-conscious information design studio–considers one essential question: How might this impact people’s lives?

In February 2021, the International Drug Policy Consortium (IDPC) approached the studio with a complex challenge: to create the Global Drug Policy Index, a tool that would evaluate national drug policies from 30 countries. This platform is the winner in the Social Justice category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. With funding from the Harm Reduction Consortium, the design process began in May 2021. Researchers gathered and finalized data for each country based on a few key indicators that analyzed things like access to medicine and use of the death penalty. The team at Café strove to produce an easily navigable platform that would prompt discussions for policymakers, provide actionable takeaways, and move leaders toward better public health measures. For Erlan Carvalho, Café’s lead data designer, the design process required careful navigation of the stigma associated with drug use and addiction. It had to be informative but accessible, uplifting but serious. It needed to translate rich data, but emphasize human stories. This meant selecting colors, shapes, and imagery to convey hopefulness and avoid the sensationalistic, dark imagery of pill bottles and needles.

“It’s about the people in their community that are invisible to most society, and that this is a public health issue,” Carvalho says. The site officially launched in November 2021. Unlike an infographic, the index allows users to browse and identify trends and how specific areas ranked in each country. Brazil, for instance, was ranked last on the index because of its all-around low scores, particularly in the “harm reduction” category that assesses funding and coverage of services. Creative Director Leandro Amorim says Brazilian lawmakers could use the index to pinpoint the weakest area of their drug policies at a glance. “What am I really, really bad at so that I can make a positive impact fairly quickly or with a moderately low budget?” Amorim says. “I can know that exact thing that I can have an impact on and raise my bar a little bit.” In Brazil, that might mean increasing the availability of services for people who use drugs. Carvalho adds that lower ranking countries can utilize the index to explore how and why other countries ranked higher and use that insight to inform their own policies.

Even highly ranked countries can find ways to improve, Amorim says. For instance, Norway is ranked first, but scores relatively low in the “proportionality and criminal justice” category compared to other top-ranked countries. To improve their ranking, the country may see that non-violent offenders are frequently arrested and explore other rehabilitative alternatives. Juan Fernández Ochoa, campaigns and communications officer at the IDPC, says the index already made an impact. “Actually, the biggest complaint and request that we get is, ‘Why is there just 30 countries?'” he says, adding that they hope to expand the project to 50 countries in the next iteration, in partnership with Café. “We are very proud that we can catalyze this information and reach the community that probably won’t be reached without this design layer,” Carvalho said. “That’s why we think information design is such a great way to do some difference, make some change in the world.”

