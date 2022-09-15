A new platform helps nonprofits understand and leverage their data

Taking a Data Maturity Assessment might not sound like the most enthralling way to spend your afternoon. But a new survey, created by design studio Upstatement in conjunction with data.org, is tailored to assist nonprofits, philanthropies, academic institutions, and other social impact organizations in interpreting and employing their data.

The assessment won the Small Business category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. It’s geared toward organizations that often lack funding or materials to leverage their data, according to Britt Dalton, a project manager at Upstatement.

“[Social impact organizations] don’t have as many resources as the private sector does to be able to invest in things like data management, data security, and governance,” she says. Data.org and Upstatement are aiming to level that playing field.

The assessment, which can be taken by anyone at an organization, measures three aspects of data: people, practice, and purpose. These categories ask participants to reflect on how their leadership teams use data, whether their organization has some form of data infrastructure, such as a data security team, and whether that data is being used to inform business strategies. The survey results are meant to inform everything from funding strategies to hiring and recruiting.