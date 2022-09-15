Walmart developed a genius way to track inventory

Walmart supercenters are renowned for containing multitudes: thousands of apparel items, aisles of groceries, and rows of electronics, home goods, and beauty supplies can be on the floor at any given time. Keeping track of this inventory used to be a time-consuming manual process for associates. It was even more important once Walmart’s stores started to double as micro-fulfillment centers for online orders.

In January, the retailer introduced an RFID inventory scanner that streamlines how apparel is tracked at more than 4,000 Walmart locations. Attached to a simple screen, the scanner can log multiple products (which are all affixed with RFID labels) from as far as 15 feet. This scanner is the winner in the Retail category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

To ensure associates are capturing every item, the team used intuitive sound design: The scanner emits a crackling sound that gets louder as it moves closer to the clothes that need to be logged. A series of videogame-inspired beeps signals to associates when they’re partway through their task, and when they’ve completed it. “The sound design is a perfect balance of productivity and play. The density of the sound–the crackling sound the scanner emits sounds kind of like a metal detector–is really satisfying to hear,” says Valerie Casey, Walmart’s chief design officer.

The team also added elements to the screen display designed to protect employees’ mental health, “We originally used the color yellow to show employees that [they still had more to scan], but some of them said that it made them feel bad, like they weren’t doing enough. We changed that color to blue so that it wouldn’t have any connotations.” Casey says, “We need to show employees that they’re doing a great job, and we’re asking, ‘how can I help you complete this task?'” The scanner also represents a novel was of using RFID technology: “RFID’s been around for a long time, but nobody’s kind of unlocked how to use it until now,” Casey says, adding that the technology is now used by 1.5 million Walmart associates.