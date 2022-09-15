This intuitive app could help you plan for an emergency–and tell you what to do when disaster strikes

From a global pandemic to floods , wildfires , and heatwaves , the past two years have felt like one crisis after another. And yet, less than half of Americans have taken tangible steps to prepare for an emergency.

That’s the inspiration behind Navis, a conceptual emergency preparedness system that helps people understand the biggest risks where they live, and creates a personalized plan for when disaster strikes, be it an earthquake, a hurricane, a flood, or a fire. A winner in the Rapid Response category of this year’s Innovation By Design Awards, Navis is only a concept at this stage, but it highlights the role technology and user-friendly design can play in empowering people in the face of disasters.

Navis was designed by Artefact, a strategy and design firm based in Seattle, and inspiration for the project came in the early days of the pandemic. “I was noticing the behavior that was occurring in the world, a lot of panic-driven shopping and toilet paper hoarding,” says Joan Stoeckle, a design director at Artefact. Stoeckle’s husband had combed through dozens of online sources and stocked up on supplies in the event they had to go on lockdown. But that took a tremendous amount of time and effort, she says.

Navis would take much of that load off. It starts with an engaging onboarding process: using natural-language-processing-technology, like Siri or Alexa, the app asks a series of questions about where you live, the size of your household, and how old your kids are. It also has you scan your home and uses augmented reality to identify location-specific risks, like a heavy sculpture above your bed that might fall in an earthquake, and suggests where you might need to shelter if disaster strikes. “It’s a bit of a stretch for technology available today, but we’re thinking three to five years out,” says Stoeckle. (The Artefact team isn’t planning to develop Navis themselves, but they’re hoping a third party will take their learnings forward.)