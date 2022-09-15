This UVC hand sanitizer could radically change how we sterilize our hands 

As Todd Bracher and his two young sons went to supermarkets and other stores in the early days of the pandemic, he would constantly encounter large bottles of gel hand sanitizer. Through his designer’s lens, he saw an opportunity to cut down on waste and create a more effective, sustainable solution.
Bracher, founder of industrial design studio Betterlab, teamed up with Douglas Crosby, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, who had a patent for using far-UVC technology for hand sanitization. Crosby filed for the patent in 2017 and had a working prototype, which Bracher transformed into a sleek, elegant design that became Lightwash, the winner in the Pandemic Response category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.
Lightwash works like a hand dryer. Users place their hands underneath the device and rotate them. A proximity sensor activates the light engine’s UVC technology, which “interrupts the proteins in these pathogens and virals so they can’t reproduce,” says Bracher. Within seconds, their hands are sterilized.
When it came to the design, Bracher wanted to create something that wouldn’t stick out, but rather appear “simple, iconic, recognizable.” Lightwash features a wide, monochromatic body made from extruded aluminum, and Bracher says the robust, simple material makes the product easy to manufacture.
Other prototypes using far-UVC technology, like lights and ceiling fixtures, have been in development since the start of the pandemic, but Bracher says a commercial hand-sanitizing mechanism using this technology would be a breakthrough.
Hospitals, TSA security, workplaces, and any other public place with high traffic could benefit from it. “It’s something that can live in the entry of a shop or a restaurant, where you trust it. You look at it, you understand it’s a professional device. It’s not a flimsy piece of plastic or overly complicated,” he says.
Unlike disposable plastic bottles full of hand sanitizing gel, Lightwash is built to last and can eliminate waste in the process. The lamp inside can be easily replaced, Bracher says, which would need to occur after about four years of heavy use. But, by his own estimates, Bracher says that Lightwash saves money in the long term.
Now, the team is looking for a licensing partnership to make the Lightwash device widely accessible. For Crosby, this if personal. His father passed away from COVID-19. “There’s always going to be something that attacks humans. Everybody knows somebody who died of COVID-19,” Crosby says. “I think we’re starting a UVC revolution.”
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.