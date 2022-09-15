Prescription bottles can be incredibly hard to read. So this app does it for you

Accessing prescription medication can present a minefield for people with visual impairments. Often, patients need a separate device to read prescriptions, or they rely on memory to follow a pharmacist’s instructions. (Pill bottles are too small for braille.)

The American Council of the Blind (ACB) and CVS worked with digital-security company Identiv to create an elegant solution. The new Spoken Rx program allows customers to open the CVS app (using Siri or Google Assistant), scan an RFID sticker on their prescription bottles, and hear a recitation of the label’s most crucial components.

While at-home label readers already exist, Spoken Rx stands apart as an in-app feature for one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country. Kim Charlson, a former president of the ACB, calls this a huge step. “I just think it’s great to include accessibility right in with all the services that they provide for everyone,” Charlson says. This service is the winner in the Packaging category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

The ACB first approached CVS in 2016 about the need for accessible prescription information on drug labels. The council weighed in on the most crucial components, including medication names, directions, warnings, and pharmacy information. Identiv then supplied the RFID stickers, which users can scan with their smartphone to access all the information.