$3 million later, these AR glasses broke crowdfunding records

The augmented reality industry has proven to be more bark than bite. Despite a decade of efforts to build AR glasses at Snap , Microsoft , and Google , there’s still no iPod of AR. And while we can debate the myriad reasons why, one AR startup has found an eager market.

The Viture One, designed by Layer, won our 2022 Innovation By Design Award for being a young company “On the Rise.” These glasses, which launched on Kickstarter late last year, look a lot like Ray-Bans, but manage to sneak in a personal, 120-inch screen anywhere you’re willing to wear them. That means you can watch big screen movies and play immersive games, even while traveling. (Read our deep design breakdown, here.)

It’s far from the first pair of glasses to promise to simulate big screen media, but Viture’s polished, creative take on the industrial design of AR headsets has made them a standout. The secret to Viture’s approach is that, rather than making the glasses thicker to accommodate necessary computer hardware, Layer snuck much of the silicon into a flexible band that sits around your neck, like a thin pair of headphones or even a handkerchief. Rather than designing this component to look like jewelry, which could ascribe various gender and social norms, Layer opted to make this part of the machine look like a machine. Meanwhile, because the computation is largely in this neck computer, the glasses on your face can remain svelte and curvy, meaning they read as typical sunglasses rather than some bulky AR headset.

Whether you’re a fan of AR or not, there’s no doubting that Viture struck a chord with Kickstarter. The project, which ships later this year, raised more than $3 million in presales with the average customer spending $615—which Viture claims is a record sum for any AR headset on crowdfunding sites. The company also built a promotional list that’s 100,000-people long, with potential customers who expressed interest in buying the headset once released (and, no doubt, validated by yet-to-be seen reviews).