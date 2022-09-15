How a boring utility bridge became a gorgeous pedestrian experience

Utility bridges don’t often make the headlines. Aptly named, these utilitarian, no-fuss pieces of infrastructure typically serve one purpose: to move pipes and equipment from point A to point B. But not this one.

The Grand Avenue Park Bridge is a utility bridge that doubles as a striking pedestrian bridge. The two-in-one bridge, which opened in the summer of 2020, stretches over a busy railroad in Everett, Washington, and connects a bluff-top neighborhood with the city’s developing waterfront for the first time. Designed by Seattle-based LMN Architects—a winner in the mid-size business category of this year’s Innovation By Design Awards—the project is proof that drab infrastructure can be elevated to a valuable neighborhood amenity.

The bridge is part of a growing movement to design more inclusive road infrastructure, be it highway tunnels topped with a park, or wildlife bridges specifically designed for animal crossings. Utility bridges are particularly well suited to this approach, given that otherwise, their sole purpose is to transfer water, electricity, cables, and other critical services across rivers, valleys, and highways. (Technically, these pipes could run underground, but placing them on a utility bridge makes them more accessible for inspection and maintenance.)

In this case, the Grand Avenue Park Bridge was designed to move stormwater and wastewater from one neighborhood to another, all while guiding pedestrians over an active railway. This posed several challenges. One end of the bridge had to start on a 75-foot-tall hill; the other had to end closer to sea level. Meanwhile, the bridge had to be high enough to span the trains below, and low enough to avoid utility cables running over the tracks.