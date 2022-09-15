These gorgeous tiles are made out of sludge

Every industry has waste to contend with, whether that’s sawdust for timber mills or scales in the fishing industry. For luxury manufacturer Kohler, that was wastewater sludge. And because the sludge can’t be reused to make the bathtubs, sinks, and toilets the company is known for, Kohler turned to tiling.

The Abstra Collection of bathroom and kitchen tiles is made of 99.5% recycled sludge. It comes from Kohler’s WasteLab, which was created in 2017 to find ways to reuse the company’s waste. A winner in the Materials category of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation By Design awards, it celebrates, once again, the creative potential of waste.

This isn’t the first time that Kohler has incorporated waste into its tiles. In 2019, WasteLab launched Crackle, a collection made from broken bits of sinks and toilets. As Monty Stauffer, a senior industrial designer at WasteLab, explains, these can’t be reused in new tubs and sinks because the glaze makes it impossible to grind the material and recycle it with the same level of refinement (tiling lends itself to more variability, hence the visible cracks on the surface of that particular collection.)

Like Crackle, the Abstra Collection was born out of necessity. Stauffer says WasteLab used up all of the broken sinks and toilet parts that Kohler was producing, which left them looking for another raw material. “We couldn’t wait for the next toilet to break,” he says, half in jest. They then thought about wastewater sludge, which is essentially a mix of clay and water that gets washed down the drain in the making of ceramic products. That mixture gets collected in what Stauffer describes as a “giant swimming pool in the basement” and sieved through 40 filters, each of them about four square feet and 1.5-inches thick. (This process earned the sludge the nickname of “filter cake.”)